Andrea’s Newsletter

Andrea’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
6d

Telling the truth & taking out the trash is elemental

Erratic with a boozy past, read yesterday of four glasses of vodka for breakfast with however many after that and the Atlantic interview of 10 years ago saying that Iran needed to be annihilated 😳

Loomer has confirmed what I’ve said all along - Tucker works with Dick Cheney’s aide, he grew up with Liz Cheney and loves her - Tucker’s dad was CIA - Tucker was groomed by CNN and ran the Koch-funded CATO Institute for 7 years. It doesn’t get more swampy than that. Now, he allegedly takes Arab money from Qatar (Muslim Brotherhood) - and lies about it - to do interviews in support of Iran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lou From Queens's avatar
Lou From Queens
5d

Andrea, It's Been A While.

So, I Am In Manhattan.

As I Walk Around, I See Reminders Of Jihadi Terrorist Actions.

I Will Follow With Photo.

Let Us Know Forget. 48, Please Let Us Not Forget.

Islamists Cannit Be Trusted.

Especially, After Iran, Those Vountries That Give Away Boeing 747 Airplane, At Same Time As Allowing Hamas Leaders To Live In Their Country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrea Shaffer
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Andrea Shaffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture