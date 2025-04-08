The regulation, found in 8 USC 1324d under Title 8 (Aliens and Nationality), Chapter 12 (Immigration and Nationality), Subchapter II (Immigration), Part VIII (General Penalty Provisions), outlines civil penalties for aliens who fail to comply with a final order of removal.

Here’s a summary:

1. Applicability: This applies to any alien who: - Willfully fails or refuses to depart from the United States as ordered (under section 1253(a)). - Fails to apply in good faith for travel or other documents needed for departure. - Fails to present themselves for removal at the designated time and place as required by the Attorney General. - Takes actions to prevent or hamper their departure as per the order.

2. Penalty: The alien must pay a civil penalty of up to $500 per day for each day they remain in violation of the removal order.

3. Construction: The regulation clarifies that it should not be interpreted to reduce or qualify any other penalties an alien might face under section 1253(a) or other sections of this chapter. This regulation was enacted on June 27, 1952, and later amended on September 30, 1996, as part of Public Law 104-208, Division C, Title III, Section 380(a).

In essence, this law imposes a daily fine on aliens who do not comply with a deportation order, ensuring they face financial consequences for non-compliance while not affecting other penalties they might be subject to.