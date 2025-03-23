Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Trump administration requests stay

In a high-stakes legal showdown that could reshape the balance of power in Washington, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, under Judge Theodore Chuang, has become the battleground for a fierce clash between over two dozen unnamed USAID employees and contractors and the Trump administration’s top brass, including Senior Advisor Elon Musk and the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Service (USDS). Early this week, Judge Chuang issued a bombshell injunction blocking the administration’s alleged attempts to shutter USAID, igniting a firestorm over executive authority, and the future of a federal agency—drawing attention to the constitutional power play between the two co-equal branches of government.

USAID Court Case Background

The U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, presided over by Judge Theodore Chuang, with the plaintiffs being a group of over two dozen unnamed current and former USAID employees and contractors challenging the shutdown of USAID. The defendants include Senior Advisor to the President Elon Musk, the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Service (USDS), and USAID officials, accused of violating constitutional norms by attempting to shutter USAID and restricting its operations.

Judge Chuang clarified that he was enjoining Jeremy Lewin, individual Marco Rubio delegated authority to serve as Deputy Administrator and COO of USAID could not:

b. Defendants shall not disclose outside of USAID any personally identifiable information (“PII”), other personal information, or information contained in an individual’s personnel file, security clearance file, or PSC contract file relating to any current or former USAID employee or PSC, including but not limited to the posting of unredacted PII of PSCs on the DOGE website.

c. Defendants shall not take any action, or engage in any work, relating to the shutdown of USAID, defined for present purposes as: placement of employees on administrative leave, reductions-in-force, employee terminations, or contract terminations relating to any USAID employees or PSCs; terminations of USAID contracts or grants; closures of USAID buildings, bureaus, or offices; and permanent shutdowns or terminations of any USAID information technology systems, including but not limited to permanent deletions of the contents of the USAID website or collections of USAID electronic records.

d. Defendants shall not take any other actions relating to USAID without the express authorization of a USAID official with legal authority to take or approve the action.

Trump Administrative Court Brief - Administrative Stay

The government respectfully asks this Court to stay—beginning with an immediate administrative stay—the preliminary injunction issued by the district court the past week, which unduly restricts the ability of Executive Branch officials to operate the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). In a decision that upends long-established precedent, the district court enjoined a Senior Advisor to the President (Elon Musk) and a component of the Executive Office of the President (the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Service (USDS)), from providing a range of advice and support to USAID. And, as the district court subsequently clarified, the injunction bars duly-appointed USAID officials—including USAID’s effective Chief Operating Officer—from running USAID if they previously worked on a USAID team interacting with those White House officials. This is an extraordinary intrusion on a coordinate branch, and immediate relief is necessary.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals is taking this very seriously and has ordered Plaintiffs to file response by this Monday at 10 a.m.