Below I will explain how this money is allocated based on the whole-of-government climate resilency framework - aimed at abolishing our founding principles, jeopardizing our individual sovereignty with the purpose of ushering in a progressive communist collective social justice society.

First we must note, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin has made progress in uncovering waste, fraud and abuse at the agency but much more must be unmasked - exposing the wide spread of insidious federal gravy train money of corruption that spreads across numerous agencies. Lee Zeldin shined a light on the $2 billion of the $20 billion gold bars parked by the Biden-Harris administration at an outside organization to reduce oversight set to be distributed to Stacey Abram’s Power Forward Communities. It was also revealed that major beneficiaries of the Democrats’ Green New Deal include former employers and major donors.

"Power Forward Communities" is a coalition, including Rewiring America, aimed at decarbonizing homes nationwide through electrification, with a focus on low-income communities and received the $2 billion grant. Power Forward Communities is a program led by five organizations including Rewiring America, a nonprofit group that former Democratic Rep. Stacey Abrams has worked with since 2023. In 2023, the recently formed Power Forward Communities Inc. accumulated only $100 in revenue, but that all changed in late 2024 after receiving nearly $2 billion in federal funds.

Power Forward Communities is led by United Way Worldwide, Habitat for Humanity International, Enterprise Community Partners, Rewiring America, and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

ENTERPRISE COMMUNITY PARTNERS

Enterprise Community Partners partners with Striving Together. Both entities hold the concept of government involvement from cradle to career initiatives. Strive Together is a national movement with a clear purpose: helping every child succeed in school and in life, from cradle to career, regardless of race, ethnicity, ZIP code or circumstance. Strive Together partners with nearly 70 communities across the country, providing coaching, resources and rigorous approaches to create opportunities and close gaps in education, housing and more.

Thus far, Enterprise Community grants has received $78,120,333 in federal grants. Jim and Patty Rouse founded Enterprise Community Partners in 1982, to empower communities across America. Jim Rouse believes "We can’t accept life as it is in this country. It has got to change. And it has got to be changed radically by us."



Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) announced a historic $65 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, marking her second major donation to the non-profit. To date, her Yield Giving foundation has granted over $14 billion to 1,600+ nonprofits to help them achieve their missions. Last October 2024, Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) opened Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Program.

The purpose of the Section 4 program is to enhance the technical and administrative capacity (Consultants) of community development corporations (CDCs) and community housing development organizations (CHDOs) to carry out community development and affordable housing activities to benefit families of low to moderate income (80% AMI or below).

Enterprise is an intermediary under the Section 4 program, funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Eligible applicants and beneficiaries include 501c3 non-profit CDCs and CHDOs as defined by the HUD Section 4 program, working in urban areas across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The National Voter Register Day organization 2024 152 Premier Election Partners includes Enterprise Community Partners.

The holiday is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), and the National Association of Election Officials (Election Center). In 2024, National Voter Registration Day was celebrated in some of the highest offices in the land. Elected officials of every stripe supported this year’s effort to get America Vote Ready in time for Election Day, including: official White House Proclamation, to a bipartisan Senate resolution co-sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Deb Fischer (R-NE), and a recognition from the National Association of Secretaries of State.

TOP RECRUITMENT BY PREMIER PARTNERS

1. League of Women Voters

2. Nonprofit VOTE

3. American Library Association

4. Every Library 5. National Low Income Housing Coalition

Program Areas Enterprise supports CDCs and CHDOs in building their organization’s capacity to address community needs across six (6) program areas that work towards advancing racial equity, increasing housing supply and fostering resilience and upward mobility – Climate and Community Resilience, Homelessness, New Housing Production, Partner Sustainability, Preservation of Existing Housing, and Upward Mobility.

Common examples of activities (though not an exhaustive list) that Enterprise may fund under these Program Areas include:

Climate and Community Resilience

Activities to support the implementation of healthy and resilient building practices, and/or high performance, zero emissions, clean energy strategies for affordable housing preservation or production particularly in at-risk communities.

Planning activities addressing climate risk reduction or preparedness at properties, such as the creation of a business continuity plan.

Supporting the work of at-risk properties to ensure the property’s ability to withstand chronic climate impacts and future climate disasters, such as relocating the mechanical and electrical systems from the basement/ground floor to a higher elevation in flood-prone communities.

Projects pursuing equitable approaches to decarbonization, zero-over-time planning, and/or planning to achieve alignment with the national definition for zero emissions building.

Activities to promote the resilience of low-income residents to reduce and prevent health disparities experienced by low-income residents, including collaboration between the health care and affordable housing sector and/or other adjacent systems that impact housing stability and resident well-being.

Activities to support electrification and energy efficiency upgrades of existing housing portfolios, particularly in disadvantaged communities. Partner Sustainability

Activities that increase capacity of the organization or affordable housing portfolio’s operational and financial sustainability.

Activities that assess the organization’s racial equity strategies such as Board or Staff trainings around racial equity or equity audits and assessments.

Organizational development for organizations, particularly BIPOC-led, serving their communities. Organizational development may include but are not limited to strategic planning, staffing needs, leadership development, board development, succession planning, and internal operational strategies.

Enhancing staff knowledge, expertise, and practices in property and asset management. • Building staff capacity and leadership to engage in place-based, community planning and neighborhood development to lead to an increased supply of high-quality affordable housing and/or increased housing stability.

UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE United Way Worldwide is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, with its primary funding sources being workplace campaigns, corporate donations, and individual contributions.

United Way administers many of the annual workplace campaigns for federal employees in the US, known as the Combined Federal Campaign. The Combined Federal Campaign is the official workplace-giving campaign for Federal employees and retirees.

The United Way Worldwide was one of five recipients of a $2 billion North Carolina grant from the EPA. The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund provides for immediate unmet needs through reimbursements to nonprofits working with disaster survivors. For immediate, unmet needs, the United Way of North Carolina provides grants to nonprofits to reimburse nonprofits working in impacted communities. United Way federal primary funding grants are numerous.

Some primary grant recipients are not United Way but in the grant award names United Way as one of the organizations that will recieve the funds. United Way, as a primary federal grant recipient, recieved $55.8 million, per Data Republic. United Way actively promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and anti-racism through various initiatives, including training, resources, and partnerships, aiming to create equitable communities and dismantle systemic barriers.





United Way chapters appear to be involved in the 2024 general election cycle. The United Way Delaware Chapter Facebook account has a video but text that appears to support Kamala Harris "On our way to the White House! We are honored to work with the Biden/Harris Administration, and our nonprofit colleagues to help solve some of Delaware’s most challenging issues in our community."

The United Way chapters have get out the vote testimonies highlighting community leaders in New Orleans and Houston, and a former leader in the energy industry Cathy McRae with her story on the importance of the 2024 election stating "I believe that each of us has a civic obligation to cast our ballots in local, state and presidential elections.

This is especially important for women! Women United, a group of 55+K women community leaders across the world who are part of making changes with United Way, have put a stake in the ground about the importance of gender equity. When women thrive, our communities flourish and everyone benefits.And there’s no doubt that gender equity in America is linked to women exercising our right to vote."

The United Way website connects the public and its members to the Voting Information Project. The VIP team consists of election experts, software engineers, and data professionals at Democracy Works. Each member of the staff undergoes rigorous training in important election and technology topics. All of the data is collected and quality assured by these human experts. The Voting Information Project provides easy-to-use tools to help voters access reliable election information in 13 languages. All voters need to do is enter their home address.

Funders

As a project of Democracy Works, they are supported by the generosity of donors. Our funders include reputable organizations like Google, Pew Charitable Trusts, the Civic Responsibility Forum, and more. In 2023, Democracy Works received the largest single donation in its history from Yield Giving, the charitable fund of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Habitat for Humanity International has received a significant $7.56 million grant to support AmeriCorps service member positions, the largest such grant in the past 10 years, enabling them to contribute to building and repairing homes across the United States.

Habitat for Humanity plays a crucial role in building resilient cities by focusing on affordable, disaster-resilient housing through programs like Habitat Strong and by partnering with communities to develop risk management plans, ultimately contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal. Think Smart Cities as Habitat for Humanity core mission. A future post will cover the Smart City concept and the Habitat for Hamanity.

Furthermore, through its Home Equals campaign, Habitat for Humanity is calling on governments at all levels to prioritize locally led adaptation actions that directly address the needs of the most vulnerable communities, in particular people living in informal settlements, while also pursing mitigation efforts that are affordable and accessible to all.

Habitat for Humanity joins fellow built environment sector stakeholders in making specific commitments to support the Forum’s ambition of a decarbonized construction future.

The Lee and Hendry County Florida Habitat for Humanity applied for a grant back in 2024, the Lee County Board of Commissioners approved them for $50 million. The $50 million grant, which is an allocation of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will help complete two neighborhoods currently under construction: Heritage Heights in Fort Myers and McNeill Village in North Fort Myers.

On March 5, 2025, the Lee County Board of County Commissioners announced they will allow for a cluster of some 1,100 new homes in one of the last vestiges of rural Lee County. The decision to rezone 788 acres of farmland to mixed-use development was met with great resistance from Olga and Alva residents, including people such as Kathy Sanderford. “I cannot overstate the devastation this proposal would bring not just to me but to every resident who calls this area home,” Sanderford told the Commissioners prior to their vote.

REWIRING AMERICA

Rewiring America is a left-of-center group that advocates a massive government mobilization of society, on par with World War II, to dramatically remake the American economy and end the use of oil and natural gas, replacing them with environmentalist energy sources. Rewiring America is a project of the Windward Fund, a nonprofit managed by the left-of-center consulting firm Arabella Advisors, which controls a multibillion-dollar “dark money” network, per Influence Watch. This gets deep and will be explored in further detail in the future.

LOCAL INITIATIVES SUPPORT INITIATIVES

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) invests in overlapping program areas that reach into every corner of community life including affordable housing, child care and early learning, green development, health, safety and justice. LISC AmeriCorps is a national service program made possible by funding from the AmeriCorps federal agency.

LISC AmeriCorps members serve with organizations to spearhead projects; they engage local residents in the revitalization of their own neighborhoods. LISC federal primary funding grants are numerous recieving $549,298,631 in federal funding, per Data Republic. LISC has 38 metro area program offices, two national investment affiliates, fund management arm, national rural development program, and thousands of community partners.

Their progrm infuses federal funding focuses on climate-related projects into the market to support housing, businesses, and jobs, particularly in low-income communities. A quote from their most recent annual reports states "Race, income, gender, and geography all influence economic opportunity in America. Addressing those disparities is intrinsic to our work...”

LISC is actively involved in the Justice40 Initiative, a federal effort to direct 40% of certain investments to disadvantaged communities, working to ensure equitable access to climate and clean energy benefits and community-driven solutions.

The above shows how intertwined the climate resilency nonprofits from just Stacey Abrams Powering Communities branch out to much bigger nonprofits, philanthropic organizations, think tanks and ultimately actively participating in general and local elections. Futhermore, it demonstrations the Biden-Harris whole-of-government climate resilency framework steeps deep into every corner of society and entities including corporations.

What the audience needs to understand, many of the above programs enter into a Community Benefit Agreement. Through this relationships, the Community Benefit Plan Agreement receives federal grant matching funds. Then the NGOs, financial institutions and philanthropic organizations provide a matching gift. Ultimately many of these groups also are active in elections.

Buckle up buttercups, my series on waste, fraud and abuse is now available in video form. The below video is a product of my exposé published yesterday. A light and amusing account with truth woven throughout the plot, this video walks you through the $2.02 trillion dollar Justice40 Initiative, the partnerships, philanthropic organizations, the Democrat politicians, and so much more. All my work is self-funded and provided for educational purposes.

