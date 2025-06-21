"The fall of Iran’s regime, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could serve as the external conflict that defines this Fourth Turning’s climax."

The Fourth Turning, as outlined by historians William Strauss and Neil Howe in their generational theory, represents a pivotal stage in a recurring historical cycle—a "winter" period marked by intense societal upheaval and crisis. This final phase, typically spanning 20-25 years, leads to the destruction and rebuilding of institutions, shifting values, and the emergence of new leaders who drive profound transformation. Characterized by polarization, declining trust in institutions, and a demand for collective action, a Fourth Turning focuses on fixing the "outer world"—institutions, public behavior, and national survival—culminating in a "founding moment" that redefines societal norms and national identity. Historical examples include the American Revolution, the Civil War, and the Great Depression paired with World WarII.

In a recent Fox Business discussion, this framework was applied to our current era, with President Donald Trump cast as the quintessential leader of this transformative cycle and the potential fall of Iran’s regime highlighted as a critical step toward completing it. The conversation underscored the cycle’s trajectory, Trump’s polarizing leadership, and why dismantling Iran’s authoritarian government could be a pivotal and positive development for global renewal. The Fox Business segment opened with a question about our position in the Fourth Turning, which, according to the speaker, began around 2008 with the global financial crisis and is “right on track” to conclude in the early 2030s. “It’s going to end in the early 30s,” they stated, pointing to global crises like Iran negotiations, the Ukraine war, tensions in the Western Pacific, and domestic political polarization as hallmarks of this period. These events align with the Strauss-Howe theory’s key characteristics: intense upheaval, increased polarization, and a breakdown of institutional trust.

The speaker noted that the cycle’s resolution remains uncertain, with the outcome hinging on whether internal or external conflicts dominate. “Internal would be the U.S. Civil War… external is like World War II and defeating global fascism,” they explained, emphasizing the high stakes of this “tossup until late in the Fourth Turning.” The discussion highlighted the climactic events that typically precede a Fourth Turning’s end, described as an “ekpyrosis”—a great conflagration that burns away the old order to make way for the new. “Very often we see just great conflict… that’s kind of the climax,” the speaker said. “In my book, I referred to that as the ekpyrosis… the burning of everything and the creating of a new order.” This aligns with the Strauss-Howe model, where existing institutions are challenged and rebuilt, and societal values shift toward collective action. The speaker stressed the importance of navigating this period “as painlessly as we can,” minimizing “needless damage” while remaking the societal order—a goal that resonates with the theory’s focus on transformation through crisis. Domestically, Trump emerged as the “paradigm leader” for this Fourth Turning, embodying the theory’s archetype of a figure who challenges existing structures and polarizes society. “Trump is the perfect… paradigm leader for a Fourth Turning,” the speaker asserted. “He sees everything in terms of friends and enemies.” This perspective, evident in actions like his pardons—“Every time he pardons someone, it’s all about ‘this guy supported me, he’s on our side’”—reflects the cycle’s characteristic division into “our side, their side.”

Trump’s focus on domestic enemies, from political opponents to institutional critics, mirrors the internal conflict potential of a Fourth Turning, where trust in established leaders erodes, and new civic authority emerges. His leadership style, divisive yet galvanizing, positions him as a catalyst for the societal transformation Strauss and Howe describe.

Globally, the conversation turned to Iran, with the speaker referencing ongoing negotiations as a critical issue. The fall of Iran’s regime, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could serve as the external conflict that defines this Fourth Turning’s climax, aligning with the theory’s pattern of resolving crises through collective action. Iran’s nuclear ambitions—recent reports indicate uranium enrichment to 60%, a step from weapons-grade material—pose a significant threat, making regime change a potential “founding moment.” The Strauss-Howe framework suggests that such a crisis could necessitate unified action, as seen in World War II’s defeat of fascism, to rebuild global institutions and redefine international norms.

The collapse of Iran’s regime would be a positive development for several reasons, fitting the Fourth Turning’s transformative arc. First, it would neutralize the danger of a nuclear-armed Iran, which former CIA station chief Daniel Hoffman called “one of the most consequential” issues for Trump’s presidency. A nuclear Iran could destabilize the Middle East and embolden adversaries like Russia and China. By contrast, regime change—ideally through an internal uprising, as Rep. Michael McCaul suggested—could empower the Iranian people, who, McCaul noted, “do not like the Ayatollah.” This would align with the theory’s emphasis on new values prioritizing collective goals over authoritarian control. Second, Iran’s fall could disrupt the “axis of tyranny” involving Russia, China, and North Korea, as Hoffman described, weakening global authoritarian networks. This mirrors the Fourth Turning’s historical pattern of dismantling failing systems, as seen in the defeat of fascism during World War II. Such a victory could unify nations against a common threat, fostering a renewed global order—a hallmark of the cycle’s “founding moment.”

The speaker’s reference to World War II as an external conflict underscores the potential for Iran’s collapse to serve as a similar catalyst. Finally, a post-theocratic Iran could unlock economic and diplomatic opportunities, reflecting Trump’s “peace through strength” approach. His recent Middle East trip secured $2 trillion in investments, illustrating how strategic pressure on Iran, paired with economic incentives, could reshape the region. A liberated Iran, integrated into the global economy, could stabilize the Middle East, reduce terrorism, and open markets, fulfilling the Fourth Turning’s promise of rejuvenated institutions and a redefined national identity. This outcome would embody the Strauss-Howe vision of transformation through crisis, achieved with minimal suffering.

In conclusion, the Fox Business discussion, framed by the Strauss-Howe generational theory, positioned Trump as the ideal leader for navigating the Fourth Turning’s crisis-laden landscape. His polarizing style and focus on enemies, both domestic and international, align with the cycle’s characteristics of upheaval and transformation. The potential fall of Iran’s regime emerges as a critical external conflict, offering a chance to neutralize a global threat, empower the Iranian people, and disrupt authoritarian alliances. By resolving this crisis, the world could achieve the “founding moment” Strauss and Howe describe, ushering in a new order. As the speaker noted, the secret is getting through the cycle “as painlessly as we can,” and a liberated Iran could be a cornerstone of that success, marking a triumphant close to this turbulent era.