A cabinet meeting yesterday convened in Washington, D.C., Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the launch of the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, established under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on February 6, 2025. The task force, led by Bondi and comprising high-level officials including the Secretaries of State, Defense, and Education, aims to identify and eliminate unlawful anti-Christian policies, practices, or conduct across federal government agencies. Bondi highlighted the task force’s mission to review regulations, seek input from faith-based organizations and state governments, and recommend actions to protect religious liberties, emphasizing that these efforts uphold the First Amendment’s guarantees of free speech, worship, and conscience. The meeting included task force members and individuals affected by alleged anti-Christian bias, with discussions transitioning to a closed session after opening remarks.



Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche accused the prior Biden administration of targeting Christians, citing specific examples to support their claims. They referenced the prosecution of pro-life Christians under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for praying outside abortion clinics, alleging these were peaceful acts unfairly criminalized. Bondi noted that the Department of Justice dropped three such cases and redefined the FACE Act to prevent further misuse. They also criticized a 2023 FBI memo that labeled “radical-traditionalist” Catholics as potential domestic threats, claiming it led to surveillance of parishes, though the memo was later retracted. Additionally, Bondi pointed to President Biden’s designation of Easter Sunday 2023 as Transgender Day of Visibility as disrespectful to Christians and cited an eightfold increase in church vandalism from 2018 to 2023, though specific data sources were not provided. A recent DOJ conviction of an Arizona man for plotting to bomb Christian churches was highlighted as evidence of the task force’s commitment to protecting religious liberty.

The executive order frames the task force’s work as a defense of constitutional principles, rooted in the First Amendment, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Blanche underscored the U.S. as a constitutional republic, not a “pure democracy,” arguing that individual rights, including religious freedom, must be safeguarded against institutional overreach. He emphasized that supporting free expression of faith is a fundamental truth, not favoritism, and that the task force will investigate past wrongs and chart a path forward to prevent anti-Christian bias. The task force’s creation aligns with Trump’s broader agenda, including the establishment of a White House Faith Office led by Paula White-Cain, aimed at advising on faith-based policies. The meeting concluded with a call to protect all citizens from religious discrimination, with Bondi expressing optimism about the task force’s potential to fulfill this constitutional promise.

Clip of meeting Attorney General Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche on the launch of the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias.