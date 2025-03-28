On March 28, 2025, the Trump administration filed an appeal with the Supreme Court in Trump v. J.G.G., challenging a district court’s temporary restraining order (TRO) that halted the deportation of alleged Tren de Aragua (TdA) members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

The administration asserts that President Trump’s March 15, 2025, proclamation—designating TdA, a Venezuelan gang labeled a foreign terrorist organization, as a national security threat—triggers the Act’s broad presidential authority to detain and remove non-citizens deemed "alien enemies" without judicial oversight. Citing historical precedent and the Act’s text, the brief argues that TdA’s criminal activities constitute a "predatory incursion," justifying swift executive action, and frames the judiciary’s intervention as an unconstitutional overreach into the President’s Article II powers over foreign affairs and national security.

The Trump administration’s argument on the merits in their Supreme Court brief (filed March 28, 2025, in Trump v. J.G.G., 24A931) centers on asserting broad, unreviewable presidential authority under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 (50 U.S.C. §§ 21–24) to deport alleged Tren de Aragua (TdA) members as a national security measure. They contend that the Act grants the President unilateral power to apprehend, restrain, and remove non-citizens deemed "alien enemies" during a proclaimed "invasion or predatory incursion," which President Trump invoked on March 15, 2025, targeting Venezuelans aged 14 or older linked to TdA, designated a foreign terrorist organization.

The administration argues this falls squarely within the Act’s scope, citing its historical use (e.g., WWII internment) and Supreme Court precedent like Ludecke v. Watkins (1948), which upheld executive discretion over enemy alien removal as a foreign affairs function beyond judicial second-guessing. They assert that TdA’s criminal activities—murder, trafficking, extortion—constitute a "predatory incursion" tied to Venezuela’s hostile government, satisfying the Act’s trigger, and that courts lack jurisdiction to review this political judgment, invoking the political question doctrine.

The brief dismisses the district court’s temporary restraining order (TRO) as an overreach, arguing it disrupts urgent security operations and that the deportations to El Salvador complied with the Act’s summary process, not requiring immigration court hearings. They frame the judiciary’s role as limited, urging the Supreme Court to vacate the TRO and affirm the President’s Article II authority to protect the nation from external threats, unencumbered by what they call "unprecedented judicial interference."

Margot Cleveland, a legal analyst, argues that the D.C. Circuit’s Judge Henderson erred by assuming plaintiffs could bring Administrative Procedure Act (APA) claims against Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act, ignoring jurisdictional flaws. Cleveland highlights that the APA only applies when no other remedy exists, but here, plaintiffs could have filed habeas corpus petitions, as Judge Walker noted in dissent. She contends that the district court, under Judge Boasberg, lacked jurisdiction to issue the TRO, a point the Trump administration’s Supreme Court brief emphasizes.

Cleveland notes the brief cites Gov’t C.A. Emergency Motion. (pages 14, 20-21) to argue that the plaintiffs’ claims should be habeas-based, not APA-based, reinforcing the jurisdictional error. She suggests SCOTUS could use this case to limit lower courts’ reliance on the APA for nationwide injunctions, a broader trend in recent litigation.

