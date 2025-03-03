White House at night

Today, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the revocation of the Corporate Transparency Act. This Act effected almost every small business in America including small nonprofit organizations. It requires small entities to report beneficial ownership information to Fincen - the Financial Crimes Enforcement Center.

Intrusive Reporting Requirements

For example, an entity must be in compliance if it earns $5 million in revenue, and/or 20 full-time employees. Under this Act, if you earn $5 million but have less than 20 employees, it would also impact effect the entity as well. All entities that fall under the above criteria must report the following: Full legal name, Trade names (if any)U.S. business address, Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), Date of birth, Residential address, Identifying document number (from a driver's license, passport, etc.)

Non-compliance with the Corporate Transparency Act can result in significant penalties, with fines ranging from $500 to $10,000 per violation, per day.

25 States oppose the Act with multiple lawsuits filing requests for an injunction based on the unconstitutionality of Act.

Mayer & Brown issued a public statement regarding the court injunction which halts the reporting requirements under the Act. "On December 7, 2024, the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) confirmed that reporting companies—i.e., companies that would be required to report their beneficial ownership information to FinCEN under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and its implementing regulations—are not required to file beneficial ownership reports for as long as the current, nationwide injunction of the CTA remains in effect. Further, FinCEN noted that reporting companies will have no liability for failing to file required beneficial ownership reports during the pendency of the injunction.

Since its enactment, the CTA has been the subject of litigation challenging its constitutionality under various theories. On March 1, 2024, the US District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, in NSBU v. Yellen, entered a final declaratory judgment finding the CTA unconstitutional, as exceeding constitutional limits on Congress’s power, and permanently enjoined enforcement of the CTA against the plaintiffs in the case—an individual, a small business trade association and its members.4 We discussed the NSBU decision in detail in our March Legal Update. The case is currently on appeal in the Eleventh Circuit.

The Plaintiffs challenged the CTA on several constitutional grounds, making facial and as-applied challenges based on the First, Fourth, Ninth and Tenth Amendments. The Plaintiffs further argued that FinCEN’s regulations implementing the CTA are unconstitutional and should be set aside pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).8 After determining that each of the six plaintiffs had standing (and that the trade association had associational standing to sue on behalf of its members), the court turned to the Plaintiffs’ burden in seeking a preliminary injunction. The court determined that (i) the Plaintiffs are threatened with irreparable harm by the CTA; (ii) the Plaintiffs are substantially likely to succeed on the merits; and (iii) the balance of equities favored issuance of an injunction.

With respect to the Plaintiffs’ likelihood of success on the merits, the court evaluated the Defendants’ arguments that the CTA is constitutional under the Commerce Clause and the Necessary and Proper Clause, in the latter case coupled with Congress’s enumerated powers to regulate commerce, regulate foreign affairs, and to lay and collect taxes. The court concluded that neither avenue justified Congress’s enactment of the CTA, and that the Plaintiffs had thus met their burden to show substantial likelihood of success on the merits of their Tenth Amendment challenge.9 Having determined that the Plaintiffs demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of their facial challenge to the CTA’s constitutionality, the court declined to assess the Plaintiffs as-applied challenges or their other challenges under the First Amendment or Fourth Amendment.

