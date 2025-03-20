ICE made 40,000 immigration arrests under Trump so far, border czar says A District Court Judge is not going to stop ICE. Tom says he is "happy but not satisfied" ,,, "I'm not going to sleep well at night until every public safety threat illegal alien is eradicated from this country" ... "We are going deport illegal aliens everyday." He is not going to stop.

Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Israel after another missile launch from Yemen

Troy, Michigan Corewell Health Shooting: Suspect on the Run After One 25-year-old male has been injured and is in stable condition. The male suspect is still at large, no further information on identification. Hospital is on lockdown but expected to end shortly. Law enforcement is making a systematic search of every floor as we speak and will end soon. The victim has indentified the suspect. All local schools and day care facilities in a two mile radius are on lockdown as well. Citizens are asked to remain vigilant and call authorities if they observe anything out of the ordinary.

History Lesson

Athens, Greece Are The Toughest People in the World They are the inheritors of the Byzantine Empire. They lived in the toughest neigborhoods in the world. The fate that awaited the Christians and Jews —during the Smyrna disaster; in fact, any of the non-Turkish elements, experienced a systematic ethnic cleansing. Many who lived there for 3 millennia, others who migrated decades prior. The Ottoman Islamic empire drove the people into the oceans, they burned the Churches and Synagogues, flayed our Priests, they beheaded us.

The Ionian coast, or Ionia, was a region on the western coast of Asia Minor (modern-day Turkey) inhabited by Greeks who spoke the Ionian dialect, extending from Phocaea in the north to the territory of Miletus in the south. It was conquered by the Ottoman Empire in the early Medieval period. The Ionians migrated to Attica and the Cyclades between 2000 and 1600 BC.

The Ionians were a group of ancient Greeks who migrated to Greece and Asia Minor. The Ionians are known for their love of art, philosophy, democracy, and culture. They were also known for their contributions to science and intellectual life in ancient Greece.