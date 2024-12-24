Greenville, Ohio Cult

There is a cult in Greenville, Ohio that must be brought to peoples attention.

Is this another potential Jim Jones scenario? I don't know specifics about this cult -- cults can be very damaging to the psyche and more. The affect of being immersed in a cult can be long-lasting and severe. Children are often subject to serious restrictions -- no outside contact with the public -- and leads to low self-esteem, and intense shame after leaving the cult.

The Church of Restoration in Greenville, Ohio with Chief Apostle D. Ray Tinsman and his twelve appointed Apostles Governance Leaders.

A message from the website says “In this time of restoration, we rejoice as the apostolic message of the church is once more being sounded forth clearly, in its purity and power, to gather unto God His glorious, blood-bought bride, the church of God. She is now making herself ready for the Saviour’s soon return.”

The Daily Advocate reports on a protest that transpired in 2019 outside of the church from former members and the general public. During the protest, Pastor Tinsman invited visitors to tour the building for transparency purposes. “Tinsman seemed to be honest with his answers to questions from the public, some of which were from former members of the church. In one series of exchanges between Hartlieb and Tinsman, Hartlieb asked if the church was a cult. Tinsman asked for a definition of the term, but Hartlieb enlisted a “lightning round” of a series of questions that are most commonly associated with a cult.

Is there absolutely authoritarianism without meaningful accountability? Tinsman responded, “True to us as a leading body.” However, he believes they are held accountable outside the body and even to the congregation when it comes to doctrine, finances and to the law of the land. He did state the congregation is not democratic.”

He does believe there is no legitimate reason to leave the church and former followers are wrong in leaving. When asked if the group’s leader is always right, Tinsman responded, “Conditionally. If you’re speaking of the leadership and we’re going to do what the leadership wants to do. Theologically, you can’t contradict established truth.”

The Church of God (Restoration) is a Restorationist denomination of Christianity aligned with the theology of the holiness movement. Being a Restorationist denomination, it possesses unique doctrines. The Church of God (Restoration) was founded in the 1980s by American evangelist Daniel (Danny) Wilburn Layne.

The Church of God (Restoration) remains the focus of controversy, with many accusations leveled by ex-members across the world. According to former members the church is cult-like and controls dress code, internet access and relationships. Former member Tina Wall said, "I believe Church of God is a cult, you can't think for yourself, nothing. You just follow the leaders." Fear of Hell is used to control members and to make member obey church leaders.

There are many former parishioners that have provided testimony about the cultist church. CBC News Canada reports “the People often leave the Church of Restoration due to a combination of factors including strict interpretations of the Bible, strong emphasis on "divine healing" which can discourage seeking medical care, a culture of isolation from non-members, pressure to cut ties with family outside the church, and a perceived lack of personal autonomy in decision-making, often feeling controlled by church leadership.

Jew Hater Stew Peters Arrested For DWI

Mr. Peters was arrested for a DWI in his Minnesota hometown earlier this month after he allegedly upended an ATV while driving drunk. Peters is court mandated to wear an alcohol monitor and barred from alcohol use. Peters regularly calls for the execution of prominent Democrats, including President Biden. Despite that and despite his love for Hitler, many elected officials and prominent influencers continue to appear on his show.

Christmas Eve at The Church

The Catholic Culture Christmas Message brings a time of hope and joy even for people that have faced unimaginable loss--the Redeemer alone is able to open this door and enter in-knowing we will someday reunite with our loved ones in heaven. The entire liturgy of Christmas Eve is consecrated to the anticipation of the certain and sure arrival of the Savior:

"Today you shall know that the Lord shall come and tomorrow you shall see His glory" (Invitatory of Matins for the Vigil of the Nativity). Throughout Advent we have seen how the preparation for Jesus' coming became more and more precise. Isaiah, John the Baptist and the Virgin Mother appeared throughout the season announcing and foretelling the coming of the King. We learn today that Christ according to His human nature is born at Bethlehem of the House of David of the Virgin Mary, and that according to His divine nature He is conceived of the Spirit of holiness, the Son of God and the Second Person of the Trinity. The certitude of His coming is made clear in two images. The first is that of the closed gate of paradise. Since our first parents were cast forth from the earthly paradise the gate has been closed and a cherubim stands guard with flaming sword.

The Redeemer alone is able to open this door and enter in. On Christmas Eve we stand before the gate of paradise, and it is for this reason that Psalm 23 is the theme of the vigil: Lift up your gates, O princes, Open wide, eternal gates, That the King of Glory may enter in. . . .

On This Day, Christ is Born

Luke 2:8

Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, good will toward men.

Merry Christmas. Happy Hannukkah.

Enjoy all the festivities this wonderful holiday season. God Bless You All.