My father was a devoted Catholic his entire life starting his fellowship with the church as a young Alter Boy. He died a practicing Catholic at home. Before his passing the priest visited our house on many occasions—eventually administering my father’s last rights.

My father complained often about the modern day Papacy swaying from traditional Catholic Cannon. He often complained about removing Latin from Mass. I can safely say he most admired Pope John Paul II. My father and I actually went to an event where Pope John Paul II visited while touring the United States.

My father passed years ago before Pope Francis was inaugurated to the Papacy of the Catholic Church. Although I am no longer a Catholic but still remain a steadfast Christian of another faith, I remain respectful of Catholicism and pray to the Heavenly Father for wisdom as the church goes through the process of selection. Whether the world agrees or not, the Pope is one of the top worldly leaders who shapes the future direction of mankind.

Pope Francis dedicated his whole life to the poor and marginalized, a biblical directive all Christians are instructed to carry through with in their daily lives. The book of Matthew states:

Matthew 25:35 -36: "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me."

I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Catholic Church worldwide and to all Christians on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. May Pope Francis rest in peace in the kingdom of heaven aside our great Heavenly Father.