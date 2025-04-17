Introduction: The Growing Concern of Islamification

In recent years, concerns about the so-called "Islamification" of America have gained traction among some commentators and activists, who argue that Islamic organizations are strategically expanding their influence through mosques, cultural centers, and nonprofit entities. Critics, such as Amy Mek of the RAIR Foundation, claim this represents a "Stealth Jihad," where tax-exempt organizations, allegedly backed by foreign regimes, aim to indoctrinate communities and expand Islamic rule. Mek asserts, "These mosques are not being ‘hijacked.’ They are doing exactly what they were built to do: indoctrinate, recruit, and expand Islamic rule." Such claims often point to specific institutions, like the Noor Islamic Cultural Center (NICC) in Dublin, Ohio, as case studies. This article explores these concerns, focusing on NICC’s recent lawsuit against the city of Hilliard, allegations of terrorist ties, and the broader narrative of Islamification, drawing on video content and legal developments.

Noor Islamic Cultural Center: A Community Hub with Controversial Allegations

The Noor Islamic Cultural Center, established in 2006 in Dublin, Ohio, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operated by the American Islamic Waqf (AIW). Designed to serve Central Ohio’s diverse Muslim community, NICC offers prayer spaces, educational programs, and community services, including food drives and interfaith outreach. A promotional video highlights its origins with the Ohio State Muslim Students Association, noting that construction began in 2001 with significant donations from alumni and was completed at a cost of $7.4 million. The center aims to foster a positive image of Islam, celebrating the multicultural heritage of its members, who represent over 40 ethnicities. Below video describes the Noor Center and ties to the Ohio State Muslim Student Association.

However, NICC has faced scrutiny over alleged connections to extremism. Steven Emerson of the Investigative Project on Terrorism has linked the center to Dr. Salah Sultan, described as an acolyte of Yusuf al-Qaradawi, a Muslim Brotherhood leader known for advocating violence against Americans and Jews. Emerson claims Sultan was deeply integrated into Columbus’s Islamic institutions, including NICC, preaching at various mosques and engaging with the Islamic Society of Greater Columbus and Sunrise Academy. These allegations fuel concerns that NICC may serve as a hub for radical ideologies, a narrative amplified by critics like Mek who warn of mosques as centers for indoctrination.

Legal Battle Over Zoning in Hilliard

In February 2024, Britton Parkway Holding, an affiliate of NICC, purchased a 226,000-square-foot former BMW office building at 5550 Britton Parkway in Hilliard for $29 million. The center proposed transforming the vacant property into a mixed-use facility, including offices, a restaurant, a school, a daycare, and a community center for religious and non-religious activities. However, on November 12, 2024, Hilliard City Council unanimously rejected the zoning changes, citing the property’s designation as a “premium office area” critical for generating income tax revenue. City Manager Michelle Crandall emphasized the site’s economic importance, noting that Noor’s plans, which included 20,000 square feet for religious activities, would reduce tax revenue compared to office use.

NICC responded with legal action, filing an administrative appeal in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on December 6, 2024, and a federal lawsuit on April 14, 2025, in U.S. District Court in Columbus. The 11-count, 128-page lawsuit alleges that Hilliard violated federal law, private property rights, and religious expression protections under the U.S. and Ohio constitutions. Attorney Joe Miller called it “the most egregious example of discrimination in land use” in his 25-year career, arguing that the city’s zoning code permits the proposed uses and that Hilliard unfairly favored Christian institutions, such as approving funds for a YMCA and a church. A video summarizing the lawsuit underscores NICC’s claim that the city’s decision blocks a “dynamic neighborhood center” benefiting both Muslims and the broader community.

Hilliard defends its stance, asserting that it negotiated with Noor for 10 months and offered up to 56,000 square feet for school and event space. The city’s November 25, 2024, statement emphasized that Noor’s rights were not curtailed, as the property’s office zoning remained unchanged since its purchase. Councilmember Les Carrier expressed regret over the tension, suggesting the city failed to guide Noor effectively, but maintained that zoning decisions align with the community plan. Social media posts, such as one from @MuslimNetworkTV on April 16, 2025, highlight community support for NICC’s lawsuit, framing it as a fight against discrimination.

Alleged Terrorist Ties and Past Incidents

The narrative of Islamification often cites specific incidents to bolster claims of extremism. A 2009 legal case involving Fathima Rifqa Bary, a 17-year-old who fled Ohio after converting to Christianity, brought NICC under scrutiny. Bary’s attorney, John Stemberger, alleged that her parents’ affiliation with NICC posed a “clear and present danger” due to the center’s leadership. The memorandum claimed that Dr. Hany Saqr, a former imam, was linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and that the center hosted extremist speakers and was tied to Al-Shabaab recruitment. Bary’s affidavit detailed her family’s deep involvement with NICC, claiming pressure from its leaders after her conversion. Saqr denied these allegations, and no criminal charges were filed against NICC.

More concretely, legal cases involving individuals connected to NICC have fueled suspicion. A 2016 video details the arrest of Aaron Travis Daniels, aka Abu Yusef, a 20-year-old Columbus resident sentenced in 2018 to 80 months in prison for attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Daniels, who sent $250 to an ISIS operative and planned to join the group in Libya, was among four arrested individuals, with one or more allegedly tied to NICC and Ohio State alumni networks. In 2022, Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, a Somali-born U.S. citizen, was sentenced to 264 months for training with al-Nusrah Front in Syria and planning a U.S. attack. While Mohamud was not directly linked to NICC, the director of Masjid Ibn Taymiyah noted that Mohamud played basketball against their team, suggesting tangential community ties. Below video on former OSU student indicted who was associated with the Noor Center.

Masjid Ibn Taymiyah: Nonprofit Status and Community Role

The Masjid Ibn Taymiyah and Islamic Center, another Columbus-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2003, serves primarily the Somali Muslim community. Like NICC, it is tax-exempt but, as a religious organization, is not required to file Form 990, limiting public financial transparency. In 2023, its former director, Ahmed A. Sh. Ahmed, pleaded guilty to embezzling funds, writing unauthorized checks totaling over $49,000 from 2015 to 2018. This incident highlights governance challenges but does not directly tie to terrorism allegations. The center has expanded to meet growing demand, purchasing a former Value City property in 2014 to serve over 500 families, reflecting the burgeoning Muslim population in Central Ohio.

The Broader Narrative of Islamification

Critics frame NICC’s lawsuit as evidence of “Islamification of America,” alleging terrorist ties and strategic expansion. This narrative draws on cases like Daniels and Mohamud, as well as historical allegations against NICC’s leadership, to argue that Islamic centers are fronts for radicalization. Videos, such as one detailing Daniels’ arrest, amplify these claims by linking NICC to Ohio State alumni involved in terrorism. However, these connections are often circumstantial, and NICC’s public activities—food drives, interfaith programs, and special needs support—present a community-oriented image.

Hilliard’s zoning dispute exemplifies the tension between community development and Islamification fears. While NICC argues discrimination, the city emphasizes economic priorities, a stance some Reddit users on r/Columbus support, noting that rezoning could set a precedent for developers exploiting tax-exempt status. The lawsuit’s outcome, pending in federal court, may clarify whether Hilliard’s decision was discriminatory or a legitimate zoning enforcement. Below video on the lawsuit submitted this week.

Summary: Balancing Security and Religious Freedom

The threat of Islamification, as articulated by critics, hinges on the fear that Islamic nonprofits like NICC are covertly advancing extremist agendas under the guise of community service. High-profile cases, such as Daniels’ and Mohamud’s convictions, and allegations against NICC’s leadership lend credence to these concerns for some, particularly when amplified by videos and social media. However, the lack of direct evidence tying NICC to ongoing terrorist activities, coupled with its transparent community programs, suggests that such fears may be overstated or misdirected. The Hilliard lawsuit underscores a broader challenge: balancing religious freedom and property rights with municipal planning and public skepticism about Islamic institutions. As legal proceedings unfold, they will test whether NICC’s ambitions reflect legitimate community growth or, as critics claim, a step toward Islamification. For now, the debate remains polarized, with videos and legal documents shaping a complex narrative of faith, suspicion, and civic responsibility.