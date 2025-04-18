In a recent broadcast from Judea, host Yishai Fleisher interviewed Ayan Hirsi Ali, a prominent intellectual, writer, and former Dutch politician, now a fellow at the Hoover Institute. The discussion centered on the growing influence of radical Islam in Western societies and the reasons behind its unchecked infiltration. Ali, known for her activism against radical Islam and advocacy for Muslim women's rights, outlined five key factors contributing to this phenomenon, as shared during a recent conference in Israel on combating anti-Semitism.

The Problem of Radical Islam

Fleisher opened the discussion by highlighting the pervasive issue of radical Islam, describing it as a threat not only in Judea but also in Europe and the United States. He pointed to "no-go zones" in cities like Belgium, Paris, Amsterdam, and even Paterson, New Jersey, where cultural shifts, such as renaming Main Street to Palestine Street, reflect the growing influence of radical ideologies. According to Fleisher, radical Islam seeks to suppress free speech, oppress women, and undermine liberties in favor of a worldview antithetical to Western democracy and freedom.

Ali echoed these concerns, emphasizing that the challenge lies not only in the actions of radical groups but also in the West's muted response. She attributed this to a "mental preparation" through liberalism and progressivism, which has weakened Western defenses against radical ideologies. Ali referenced the Islamic concept of hijra—migration to take over a society from within—as a deliberate strategy employed by radical groups.

Ali's Visit to Israel and Observations

Ali explained her attendance at the anti-Semitism conference in Israel, organized by Minister Amichai Chikli, as a gesture of support for the nation. She described Israel as a "beacon of hope" with a strong social contract that ensures safety and freedom, particularly for women. Ali shared an anecdote about observing women walking safely alone in Jerusalem at midnight, a stark contrast to many Western cities where such freedom has eroded. She also recounted an experience in a bomb shelter during a red alert, underscoring Israel's commitment to defending its citizens, even under constant threat.

Five Reasons for Western Vulnerability

During the conference, Ali presented five reasons why radical Islam is infiltrating the West with little resistance. These points, elaborated during the interview, highlight both Islamist strategies and Western weaknesses:

Large-Scale Immigration from Muslim-Majority Countries

Ali identified transformative immigration as a primary driver of Islamist-driven anti-Semitism. She noted that immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, often indoctrinated with anti-Semitic views, have not been adequately socialized into Western values. Efforts to teach the Holocaust in schools to Muslim immigrant children have been rejected, allowing anti-Semitic narratives to persist. Fleisher shared a personal observation from 2003 in Amsterdam, where locals attributed rising petty crime, like bicycle theft, to unassimilated immigrants, reflecting a broader failure of integration. The Internet and Social Media

The internet has provided Islamists with unprecedented tools for propaganda and recruitment. Unlike the "primitive" methods of Ali's childhood, such as oral transmission and cassette tapes, modern platforms enable instant, widespread dissemination of radical content. Fleisher questioned why Western values do not counter this influence online, to which Ali responded that the crisis of liberalism (her fourth point) undermines the West's ability to compete ideologically. Relocation of Islamist Leadership to the West

Ali highlighted a significant shift following the Arab Spring (2011–2012), when Islamist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood, were expelled from countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia. These groups relocated to open Western societies, where freedoms of religion, association, and speech, combined with generous welfare systems, allowed them to thrive. This migration boosted Islamist networks intellectually, financially, and demographically, creating established bases in every Western country. Ironically, nations like Saudi Arabia and Egypt now urge the West to ban these groups, but Western governments cite constitutional protections as barriers. The Crisis of Liberalism and Progressivism

Ali argued that the West's secularization and the progressive strain of liberalism have become unwitting vectors for Islamism. Progressives, viewing society through the lens of oppressor versus oppressed, often cast Islamists as victims, shielding them from scrutiny. This narrative has been amplified by the concept of "Islamophobia," which Ali described as a manufactured tool to silence criticism of radical Islam. She criticized the West for underestimating Islamists, assuming them to be unsophisticated, while they adeptly exploit progressive alliances and social media to advance their agenda. A Great Realignment in Western Politics

Ali proposed that the traditional left-right political spectrum is obsolete. The new divide is between elites—who have allowed mass immigration and the erosion of national identity—and the majority seeking to restore nationhood. She advocated for a citizenship-based nationalism, citing movements like "Make America Great Again" as examples. For Jewish communities, Ali suggested abandoning victimhood narratives, which empower Islamists, and instead forging alliances with groups like the white working class, Christians, women, ex-Muslims, and moderate Muslim and Arab states threatened by Islamism.

Anti-Semitism and Islamist Propaganda

Ali shared her personal experiences growing up in Muslim-majority countries, where anti-Semitic propaganda was state-sponsored and disseminated through oral tradition, television, and radio. She described being taught that Jews were "monsters" with horns, large noses, and a penchant for blood-sucking, likening them to pigs and monkeys. A video shown during the interview depicted children being indoctrinated to view Israel as something to "eat and destroy," desensitizing them to violence against Jews.

In the West, Ali noted a shift from overt anti-Semitism, which was swiftly condemned in the 1990s, to a more insidious form targeting Zionism and Israel. She cited the silence of feminist organizations after the October 7, 2023, attacks on Jewish women and the growing persecution of Jews in Europe, driving many to emigrate to Israel or the United States. Ali argued that October 7, despite its horror, has been a "tremendous boon" for anti-Israel sentiment, fueled by Islamist propaganda that exploits Western weaknesses.

The Failure of Multiculturalism

Discussing her time in the Dutch parliament in 2003, Ali recalled debates on assimilating Muslim immigrants. The dominant philosophy of multiculturalism, which allowed minorities to retain their cultural practices rather than integrate, was embraced to avoid repeating historical injustices against Jews. However, Ali argued that this approach failed with Muslim immigrants, whose sheer volume and adherence to radical ideologies created isolated subcultures. Unlike Jewish minorities, who sought coexistence, radical Islamists aim to supplant Western legal systems with Sharia, exploiting multiculturalism to advance their goals.

A Call to Action

Ali urged Western societies, particularly Jewish communities, to reject victimhood and confront the Islamist agenda head-on. She advocated for a strong Israel with a proud Jewish identity, backed by military strength and regional alliances like the Abraham Accords. Ali emphasized the need for new alliances with groups persecuted by Islamists, including women, Christians, ex-Muslims, and moderate Arab states. She warned against underestimating the sophistication of Islamists, who have mastered social media and propaganda to outmaneuver the West.

Fleisher concluded by praising Ali's clarity in addressing these complex issues, noting that her conference speech provided an "aha moment" for understanding Western vulnerabilities. He encouraged viewers to support the message of freedom and Israel's light through platforms likefightforisrael.org, emphasizing the need for strength and resilience in the face of this civilizational challenge.