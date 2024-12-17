Share this postAndrea’s NewsletterThe Remake of “The Notebook” Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Remake of “The Notebook” Starring roles Mitch McConnell as James Garner & Nancy Pelosi as Gena RowlandAndrea ShafferDec 17, 20242Share this postAndrea’s NewsletterThe Remake of “The Notebook” Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareAndrea’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe2Share this postAndrea’s NewsletterThe Remake of “The Notebook” Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11SharePrevious
lol . I heard somebody pushed her down the stairs ...