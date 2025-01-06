Statement of Mamoun Fandy to the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, July 9, 2003

The Muslim brotherhood movement was born in the Egyptian coastal city of Ismaeliya in 1928. After they were thrown out of Egypt during the Arab cold war between Nasser and King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, (1960-1970), the Muslim Brothers went to Saudi Arabia.

The Muslim brotherhood was the first Islamic organization with global reach. It currently has offices in Germany, France, Malaysia, and throughout the Arab world. Offices in the US can be found in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, and far beyond. The record of destruction of the Muslim brotherhood leaves no doubt about their intentions.

Following its 2007 electoral victory, Erdogan’s party began co-opting the Muslim Brotherhood to cultivate influence throughout the region. Ankara established ties with Hamas, the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, which the United States designated as a terrorist group in 1997.

Erdogan himself enjoys a close relationship with Hamas leader Khaled Meshal. Turkish leader Farmajo allegedly has connections to the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab through Fahad Yasin, an ex-Al-Jazeera journalist who purportedly couriered Qatari money to Somalia during the 2012 elections and ran Farmajo’s 2017 campaign. This adds to the evidence that Qatar cooperates with Somali militants.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain placed these charities on a blacklist in June 2017, claiming they funded al-Qaeda. The chief of Hamas’s Politburo, Khaled Meshal, who had taken up residence in Doha after Hamas exited Damascus in 2012, was briefly forced to relocate, making his way to Turkey instead. But Meshal returned to Doha in 2015 and was spotted next to radical preacher Yousef al-Qaradawi at prayers in September 2017.

Qatar has become known as a “safe haven” for Islamist and antisemitic ideologues and organizations (including Hamas) and the late Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood. Qaradawi often repeated his “teaching” that “the last punishment [upon the Jews was] carried out by Hitler . . .

"the next time will be at the hand of the believers.” Qaradawi actually taught that the so-called “true Muslim” is obligated to complete the work of Hitler."

The Muslim Brotherhood is a pan-Islamist organization that was founded in Egypt in 1928. It was the world’s first Islamist group and, in many ways, gave birth to all subsequent Islamist and jihadist groups that followed. Its ideology is inherently anti-Western, antiAmerican, antisemitic, anti-democratic, homophobic, sexist and disdainful of non-Islamist Muslims and liberals.

All my reporting and research is completely voluntary and self-funded, please consider subscribing to my newsletter for hard hitting news and commentary, or consider a one time donation to my buymeacoffee account or consider a paid Substack subscription.

The massive influx of funds – part of which is hidden to U.S. administration and the public – from Qatar, a nation that has ideological commonality with the Muslim Brotherhood, is of strategic concern from both a domestic and international perspective. It may thus be deduced that the influx of money from a regime such as Qatar into universities influences the institutional discourse around antisemitism. Indeed, to ensure they retain the funding from such a significant donor, universities may not focus a great amount of attention on countering an issue (in this case, antisemitism and anti-Americanism) that their donor supports ideologically.

Today, the primary terrorism threat to the homeland comes from individuals in the United States who are inspired by AQ, ISIS, or domestic violent extremist (DVE) ideologies and who seek to carry out deadly attacks with, or without direction, from a terrorist group. These individuals may be radicalized to violence online through social media and can carry out these attacks with limited warning.

In June 2009, documents were disclosed in the Holy Land Foundation trial, outlaying the history, structure, and aims of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States. Information disclosed by authorities in the home of Ismael Selim Elbarasse. Elbarasse, a resident of Annandale (Virginia), was detained in August 2004 by Maryland police after he and his wife were caught videotaping the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Elbarasse is a close associate of Hamas leader Musa Abu Marzook. An October 1992, internal memorandum of the Palestine Committee clearly explains the Muslim Brotherhood’s vision of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict:

"……Palestine is the one for which Muslim Brotherhood prepared armies – made up from the children of Islam in the Arab and Islamic nations to liberate its land from the abomination and the defilement of the children of the Jews and they watered its pure soil with their honorable blood which sprouted into a jihad that is continuing until the Day of Resurrection and provided a zeal without relenting making the slogan of its children “it is a Jihad for victory or martyrdom”….

The most commonly cited verse in the Quran is in Surah al-Baqarah: '"When your Lord said to the angels, 'I am putting a caliph [khalīfah] on the earth,' they said, 'Why put on it one who will cause great corruption on it and shed blood when we glorify You with praise and proclaim Your purity?"'

This article mentions the discovery of documents during the Holy Land Foundation trial that reveal the Brotherhood's operations and intentions in the US, including radicalization efforts which could lead to domestic terrorism inspired by groups like AQ or ISIS. The threat from individuals radicalized online or through direct association with these ideologies is a significant concern for homeland security.

The article underscores the strategic implications of the Muslim Brotherhood's global network, its ideological influence, and the funding it receives, particularly from Qatar, which could impact academic discourse and policy through financial influence.

Hence, the Muslim Brotherhood's ideology is described as anti-Western, anti-American, antisemitic, anti-democratic, homophobic, and sexist, with a mission to establish a global Islamic caliphate here in America and across major western nations.

All my reporting and research is completely voluntary and self-funded, please consider subscribing to my newsletter for hard hitting news and commentary, or consider a one time donation to my buymeacoffee account or consider a paid Substack subscription.