In a comprehensive analysis prepared for the Threat Sentinel Group on June 20, 2025, the paper The Muslim Brotherhood’s “Civilization-Jihadist Process” in North America dissects the Muslim Brotherhood’s (MB) strategic ambitions as outlined in the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America, authored by senior MB operative Mohamed Akram. Discovered during a 2004 FBI raid and pivotal in the 2007-2008 Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial—the largest terrorism financing case in U.S. history—the memorandum articulates a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” aimed at “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within” through non-violent cultural and institutional infiltration (Akram, 1991, p. 7).

The paper evaluates the document’s objectives, organizational tactics, and real-world implementation by drawing on court records, credible periodicals, and analytical reports, while addressing counterarguments that question its coherence and impact. Targeting academic and policy audiences, the study emphasizes evidence-based scrutiny of MB-linked activities while cautioning against overgeneralization. The memorandum, written for the MB’s Shura Council, outlines a strategic goal to establish Islam as a dominant force in North America by fostering a unified Islamic movement under MB leadership, promoting Muslim observance, and supporting a global Islamic state. It introduces the “Civilization-Jihadist Process,” a method of subverting Western institutions by leveraging democratic freedoms for Islamist objectives. The document lists 29 organizations, including the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), and Muslim Students Association (MSA), as key players operating under MB guidance to execute strategies through Islamic centers, schools, media, and political advocacy.

The HLF trial provided critical context, convicting the charity for funneling over $12 million to Hamas, an MB affiliate, and revealing the U.S. Palestine Committee’s role in providing “media, money, and men” to Hamas (U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation, Government Exhibit (003-0085). These findings underscore the memorandum’s practical implications, though critics argue it lacks direct ties to financial crimes. Examining real-world manifestations, the paper connects memorandum strategies to activities of MB-linked organizations. The MSA, founded in 1963, has been tied to promoting Islamist ideologies on U.S. campuses, with 2018 and 2022 reports highlighting its role in hosting radical speakers and supporting anti-Israel BDS campaigns (Investigative Project on Terrorism, 2018). NAIT’s control over mosques and Islamic schools, as reported by The Washington Times in 2020, facilitates community influence, though critics contend these institutions focus on education, not extremism.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an unindicted co-conspirator in the HLF trial, and American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) engage in advocacy that aligns with MB goals, yet defenders emphasize their civil rights focus (National Review, 2017; Investigative Project on Terrorism, 2019). The International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT) and media campaigns further promote Islam as a civilizational alternative, though skeptics like Harvard’s Tarek Masoud argue these reflect activism, not a coordinated plot. The paper also addresses the memorandum’s call to support a global Islamic state, evidenced by HLF’s Hamas funding and concerns over Islamic Relief USA’s ties to MB-linked entities during a 2018 congressional hearing. Critics, including a 2017 New York Times article, highlight the memorandum’s aspirational tone, noting phrases like “imagine if they all march according to one plan.”

Concluding, the paper underscores the memorandum’s role as a framework for understanding MB’s long-term, non-violent ambitions in North America, with partial implementation evident through HLF, CAIR, MSA, and NAIT activities. Policymakers are urged to prioritize evidence-based counterterrorism strategies, while researchers are encouraged to explore the memorandum’s long-term impact using declassified documents and open-source intelligence.