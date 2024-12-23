The subcommittee’s chairman, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, joins Glenn Beck (video below) to review some of the highlights. Rep. Loudermilk explains why he recommended a criminal investigation into former Rep. Liz Cheney, what crucial information the Jan. 6 Committee left out of its report, and what the government did to cover up “tremendous failures.” He also details why he’s certain the FBI lied about being unable to access phone data that could reveal the identity of the pipe b0mber and why the FBI “spent no time looking into who constructed the gallows” that mysteriously appeared at the riot.

Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11) released an interim report on his findings on the events surrounding January 6, 2021, as well as his investigation into the politicization of the January 6th Select Committee.

This report outlines criminal recommendations against former Representative Liz Cheney.

TOP FINDINGS:

1. Former Representative Liz Cheney colluded with “star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge.

2. Former Representative Liz Cheney should be investigated for potential criminal witness tampering based on the new information about her communication.

3. Cassidy Hutchinson’s most outrageous claims lacked any evidence, and the Select Committee had knowledge that her claims were false when they publicly promoted her. President Trump did not attack his Secret Service Detail at any time on January 6. President Trump did not have intelligence indicating violence on the morning of January 6. Cassidy Hutchinson falsely claimed to have drafted a handwritten note for President Trump on January 6. Representative Cheney and Cassidy Hutchinson baselessly attempted to disbar Hutchinson’s former attorney.

Former Representative Liz Cheney used the January 6 Select Committee as a tool to attack President Trump, at the cost of investigative integrity and Capitol security. The January 6 Select Committee was improperly constituted and lacked authority. The January 6 Select Committee neglected or withheld evidence from its Final Report and deleted voluminous records it should have preserved.

The Department of Defense scapegoated the Washington D.C. National Guard to distract blame from senior leadership. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller dismissed President Trump’s order prior to January 6 to use “any and all” military assets to keep the demonstrations safe. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy intentionally delayed the D.C. National Guard’s response to the Capitol on January 6, despite authorization.

The Department of Defense Inspector General published a flawed report containing fabrications and ignored relevant information. The Department of Defense and the Department of Defense Inspector General knowingly and inaccurately placed blame on D.C. National Guard leadership for the delayed response on January 6.

The Department of Defense Inspector General was not responsive to the Subcommittee’s requests and even obstructed the Subcommittee’s investigation. The Subcommittee detected an inappropriately close relationship between the Department of Defense and its watchdog Inspector General.

The FBI and Capitol Police both failed to investigate the individuals responsible for building fake gallows on Capitol grounds on January 6. The Subcommittee published more than 44,000 hours of CCTV footage from the Capitol.

All my research and writings is out love of country and my fellow patriots. My purpose is to educate the public on government overreach and to help build back our country to the original principles of our founding fathers. Please consider a paid subscription or a one time donation to my buymeacoffee account and help support my efforts.

The Subcommittee conducted an extensive review of the investigation into the two pipe bombs on January 5 and 6, and that report is set to be released within the next few days.

Merry Christmas and God Bless America.