In a 2019 episode of The Rush Limbaugh Show podcast, aired around the Fourth of July weekend, Rush Limbaugh expressed profound admiration for the United States and its origins, reflecting on the remarkable achievements of the nation's founders. "I am constantly in awe that this nation exists," Limbaugh declared, emphasizing the extraordinary nature of America's creation, especially poignant as the nation celebrated its independence.

He discussed his work on the Rush Revere books for young people, which fueled his intellectual fascination with the country’s history. Limbaugh placed himself mentally in the era of the Constitutional Convention and the Declaration of Independence, marveling at the intellect and inspiration of the founders. "I literally am in awe over what the people back then did," he said, noting that their brilliance went beyond mere intelligence, a sentiment that resonates deeply during the patriotic fervor of the Fourth of July.

Limbaugh described the United States as "the best place on earth for human existence," a status he believed it has held since its founding. He highlighted the nation’s trajectory of continuous improvement, stating, "That's always been the direction this country has been on." He further elaborated that this progress is evident in the nation’s daily and yearly advancements: "Every day better than the previous day. Every year better than the year before it. And it's always been true." Limbaugh’s words, shared during the Fourth of July weekend, underscored his deep reverence for the founders’ vision and the enduring legacy of their work in shaping a nation that strives for constant betterment, honoring the spirit of independence celebrated each year. Video below.

THE ADVENTURES OF RUSH REVERE® SERIES, crafted by the late Rush Limbaugh and his wife Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, has captivated young readers as a #1 New York Times bestseller, offering an exciting journey through American history. Aimed at children aged 8 to 12 (roughly grades 3-6), the series masterfully blends historical facts with engaging storytelling, infused with a touch of time travel. At its core is Rush Revere, a spirited history teacher, accompanied by his remarkable talking horse, Liberty, who possesses the ability to travel through time.

Together, they whisk a group of students from Manchester Middle School to witness pivotal moments in early American history, bringing the past to life in vivid detail. The series spans a wide array of historical events, starting with the Pilgrims’ arrival in 1620 and their voyage on the Mayflower, as explored in Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims. Subsequent books delve into the lead-up to the American Revolution, covering events like the Stamp Act protests in Boston, and the Revolution itself, introducing key figures and battles. Later titles explore the creation of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the presidencies of George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson.

Through these narratives, young readers gain a deeper understanding of America’s formative years in an accessible and entertaining format. What sets the series apart is its engaging storytelling, which combines humor, relatable characters, and a narrative style that is both fun and easy to follow. Beyond historical lessons, the books weave in contemporary issues relevant to young readers, such as bullying and the challenges of having a parent in the military, making the stories resonate on a personal level. This approach not only entertains but also fosters empathy and understanding among its audience.

Designed with education in mind, the Rush Revere series is an excellent resource for teaching American history, particularly for homeschooling families seeking a literature-based curriculum. Its accessible format ensures that historical concepts are presented in a way that is both memorable and enjoyable. The Rush Revere series comprises five main titles: Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims, Rush Revere and the First Patriots, Rush Revere and the American Revolution, Rush Revere and the Star-Spangled Banner, and Rush Revere and the Presidency. Each book builds on the last, offering a cohesive and immersive exploration of American history that encourages young readers to appreciate the nation’s past while engaging with its stories in a meaningful way.