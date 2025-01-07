As Sarah Adams has been reporting and others, the threat to the American homeland is real. Hamza bin Laden, the son of Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, is alive and leading the terror outfit, according to intelligence reports. Eight terrorist camps are fortified with trained snipers to ward off any potential assassination attempts by western countries. The void left in Afghanistan after the disasterous United States withdraw from the region — and the subsequent funding by the Biden administration has embolden the new threat to new highs.

Pashto or the vernacular language of the majority Afghans, drew the attention of those in the services of East India Company as early as in the first half of the 19th Century. Pashto is one of two official languages of Afghanistan; it is the national language and the lyrics of the Afghan national anthem. Dari is the other official language of Afghanistan. Pashto is spoken as a native language in the north and west of Afghanistan. It is also a common language of communication in the capital city, Kabul.

Below are Pashto messages translated to English from one assumed Afghanistan Pashto speaking Al-Qaeda sympathizer.

1. Al-Rahim; From Osama bin Muhammad bin Laden to the American people:- I am talking to you about the ongoing war between you and us. Although your wise thinkers and others agree that your time of defeat is coming.

2. To the greatest tyrant in the world today A letter from a soldier in the path of Allah (SWT) that reflects Islamic courage and pride :- "No citizen of the West is safe until our Palestinian brothers live free and in peace."

All Americans should take precautions including reporting any suspected activity to 911 and/or your State specific terrorist taskforce. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) enforces federal law, and investigates a variety of criminal activity including terrorism, cybercrime, white collar crimes, public corruption, civil rights violations, and other major crimes. In an emergency dial 911!