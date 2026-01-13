In today’s episode on the Tucker Carlson Network, Buckley Carlson, brother of prominent conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, recounted a personal anecdote that highlighted what he perceived as the duplicity of self-proclaimed Christians engaging in inappropriate behavior.



During the conversation, Buckley described an encounter at a company picnic where a married man, who loudly professed his Christian faith and had a family, made unwanted advances by placing his hand on Buckley’s knee. Despite polite requests to stop, the man persisted, prompting Buckley to defend himself by extinguishing a lit cigarette on the man’s wrist. This story was shared with a tone of justification, positioning Buckley as a victim standing against moral hypocrisy in religious circles.



Tucker engaged sympathetically, drawing parallels to their father’s similar use of a cigarette in self-defense, framing the narrative as a family tradition of resilience against such intrusions.



However, this public airing of grievances against a “loudly Christian” individual’s misconduct invites scrutiny when viewed against the backdrop of the Carlson family’s own connections to institutional cover-ups of sexual scandals.



Tucker’s father-in-law, Rev. George E. Andrews II, served as headmaster of St. George’s School, an Episcopal boarding school in Rhode Island, from 1984 to 1988. During his tenure, Andrews fired a choirmaster accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a student but, following legal advice, failed to report the abuse to authorities.

An independent investigation later revealed that Andrews was aware of a positive job recommendation provided to the perpetrator for another school, and he publicly lamented the man’s departure in a way that downplayed the severity of the incident.



The Diocese of Southeast Florida launched its own probe into Andrews’ actions, amid reports from over a dozen former students detailing abuse by the choirmaster, underscoring a pattern of inaction that potentially endangered others.



The irony deepens as the Carlson brothers’ discussion casts aspersions on the integrity of Christians who fail to live up to their proclaimed values, yet remains silent on the skeletons within their extended family.



Rev. Andrews, now a consultant placing chaplains in schools, has expressed regret through his lawyer, admitting that not enough was done, but this does little to mitigate the perception of selective outrage.



Victims’ advocates, such as attorney Eric MacLeish, have criticized Andrews for not doing more as an Episcopal minister, emphasizing that his position demanded greater accountability.



The Carlson interview, while entertaining and anecdotal, inadvertently spotlights a broader hypocrisy: condemning personal moral lapses in others while overlooking systemic failures tied to one’s own kin, particularly in environments meant to uphold Christian ethics. This juxtaposition raises questions about consistency in public discourse on morality and accountability.



The Carlsons, known for their conservative critiques of societal double standards, appear to apply a different lens when the scandals hit closer to home.



As the Tucker Carlson Network continues to platform such stories, it risks undermining its credibility by ignoring the parallels between the “Christian” aggressor in Buckley’s tale and the institutional blind spots enabled by figures like Andrews. Ultimately, this episode serves as a reminder that hypocrisy often thrives in the unexamined corners of one’s own house, even as spotlights are trained on others.