The involvement of the Biden administration in Brazilian politics has been a topic of significant interest, particularly in relation to the 2022 Presidential election. This article explores the extent of the collaboration between the Biden State Department, the Department of Defense (DOD), and the Atlantic Council with Brazil's electoral process and the subsequent actions taken against those who questioned the election results.

The Biden administration was deeply involved in Brazilian politics before, during, and after the 2022 Presidential election. According to the Financial Times, the lack of serious challenges to the election results is a testament to the strength of Brazil's institutions. However, it was also partly due to a year-long pressure campaign by the US government, urging Brazil's political and military leaders to respect and safeguard democracy.

U.S. President Joe Biden deployed top administration officials in 2022 to meet with their Brazilian counterparts, conveying a clear message to President Jair Bolsonaro: Do not derail Brazil's democracy. High-ranking officials from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and even the CIA held meetings and calls with Brazilian officials to prevent any efforts by Bolsonaro to subvert the election results.

The Atlantic Council, known for its strong ties to the U.S. State Department, especially under the Biden administration, played a significant role in this process. This relationship is evident through shared policy objectives, overlapping personnel, and joint initiatives. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the Atlantic Council under the pretext of 'combating disinformation' in the electoral process. However, this agreement was used to persecute, silence, and arrest those who dared to question Brazil's electoral system.

In summary, the Biden administration's involvement in Brazil's 2022 Presidential election was extensive and multifaceted. Through a combination of diplomatic pressure and collaboration with organizations like the Atlantic Council, the U.S. government sought to covertly influence Brazil's democratic process. These effort led to the persecution of individuals who questioned the election results, raising concerns about the broader implications of such interventions.