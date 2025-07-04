Texas Flooding: Woman Stuck in Tree After Treading Floodwaters for 20 Miles

In a remarkable story of survival, a 22-year-old woman was rescued after being swept 20 miles down the Guadalupe River from Ingram to Center Point, Texas, during a flood. The incident began around 4 a.m. when the woman was swept out of her tent at a campground in Ingram, along with family members, including her parents and other relatives, as they attempted to escape in a car.

By 8 a.m., a homeowner in Center Point heard her screams for help and spotted her clinging to a large cypress tree across the river, where she had been caught for several hours after being carried over four dams and navigating debris like refrigerators and recreational vehicles. The homeowner, unable to reach 911, flagged down a law enforcement officer, who coordinated a rescue. Boats were dispatched, but by the time they arrived, the water had receded 10 to 12 feet, forcing the woman to jump from the tree into a rescue boat, where she landed face-first. Miraculously, she sustained only minor bumps and bruises.

Paramedics and firefighters checked her vitals at the homeowner’s house, where she was cared for by kind neighbors who had responded to her cries. Tragically, the woman was unaware of her family members' fate at the time of her rescue. As floodwaters recede, stories of heroism like this one offer hope that others missing in the disaster may still be found. KENS 5, reporting live from Center Point near Lions Park, will continue to follow this story as the search continues along the Guadalupe River.