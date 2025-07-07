Texas Flood Survivor; A 16-year old Daughter's Story of Survival

In a heart-wrenching interview on Fox News, Tara Bradburn and her 16-year-old daughter Callie shared their harrowing experience surviving a devastating flash flood at Camp Mystic in Texas, where more than 50 girls were present during a tragic weekend. The camp, a cornerstone of Callie’s life since second grade, faced an unprecedented 100-year flood on July 3, claiming lives and leaving many children missing.

Tara, a Virginia resident with Texas roots, chose Camp Mystic for its emphasis on faith and character development, entrusting her daughter to the Eastland family and staff who “would love on our child” and “help her grow in her faith.” She expressed profound gratitude for their heroic efforts, stating, “They are heroes… those young counselors were remarkable and brave and saved so many children.” Callie, a senior camper at 16, recounted the terrifying night when a thunderstorm turned deadly. “We went to bed thinking it was just a normal thunderstorm,” she said, but soon lightning struck nearby, and floodwaters surged.

Her cabin on Senior Hill escaped the worst, but others were inundated, with campers forced to sleep on trunks or share beds. In a poignant moment, Callie revealed she wore her camp name tag during the chaos, explaining, “I was scared… if something does happen, at least I’ll have my name on my body.” This act resonated deeply with Tara, a Department of Defense retiree who had taught Callie safety lessons for war zones, never imagining they’d apply to a camp. “It resonated with me that those little lessons we gave her… resonated with her in that moment,” Tara said, her voice heavy with emotion.

The tragedy left the family devastated for the “Mystic sisterhood” and the many children still missing. Tara urged that the story “remain in the news” to ensure continued search efforts, praising the National Guard, Kerr County Sheriff, and emergency services for their tireless work. “We have children that need to be found and reunited with their parents,” she emphasized. Callie, grappling with the loss of friends who hugged her the night before the flood, shared her hope: “I really hope those kids that are missing are found.” Despite the trauma, the family clings to faith, with Tara affirming, “We keep God’s light in the middle of this incredible tragedy… we know He can give us miracles.” As they face months of emotional recovery, their story is a testament to resilience, faith, and the enduring hope for reunions and healing.