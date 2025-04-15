Use a Texas Court House Texas and 20 States Challenge Biden Administration’s Parole Program for Migrants

In a bold legal action, the state of Texas, alongside 20 other Republican-led states and the advocacy group America First Legal, has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop a Biden administration immigration initiative known as the CHNV Parole Program. This program allows up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the United States each month under humanitarian parole.

Filed on April 14, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, the motion claims the program violates federal law and places significant burdens on state resources. The case, titled Texas v. Department of Homeland Security, pits these states against key federal entities, highlighting a deep divide over immigration policy. On the same day, the court issued a memorandum and order granting partial emergency relief in a related motion, underscoring the urgency and complexity of the legal battle over the CHNV program.

Background and Program Details

The CHNV Parole Program, initiated in October 2022 for Venezuelans and expanded in January 2023 to include Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans, enables eligible migrants to apply for advance travel authorization. Applicants must have a U.S.-based financial supporter, pass vetting, and arrange their own travel to a U.S. port of entry, where they may be granted parole for up to two years, including work authorization. The program seeks to offer a legal pathway for those escaping unstable conditions, aiming to curb irregular border crossings. As of April 2025, roughly 530,000 migrants have entered through this program, according to the motion, making it one of the largest parole initiatives in recent history.

Texas, joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia, along with America First Legal, argues that the CHNV program exceeds the authority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), led by former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) permits parole on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit, but the plaintiffs assert that the program’s blanket approach—allowing up to 360,000 migrants annually—violates this mandate. They claim DHS fails to justify individual need, relying instead on broad claims about conditions in the four countries, effectively creating a new immigration category without congressional approval.

The motion also contends that the program violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by skipping required notice-and-comment rulemaking, denying public input and transparency. Additionally, Texas and its allies argue that granting work authorization to parolees oversteps INA restrictions, as employment eligibility for parolees is limited by law. The plaintiffs further assert that the program undermines border security, alleging it incentivizes migration without adequate enforcement mechanisms, a point they argue contravenes DHS’s mandate to protect national sovereignty.



