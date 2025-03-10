Playback speed
Syria’s Sectarian Flames: The March 2025 Massacres; Creator & Exec. Prod Andrea Shaffer

Caution Extreme Violence
Andrea Shaffer
Mar 10, 2025
On March 6th, 2025, Syria witnessed a horrific escalation of violence. Our documentary, "Syria’s Sectarian Flames: The March 2025 Massacres," delves into the brutal massacres targeting the Alawite minority by jihadist forces. Through verified footage and firsthand accounts, we uncover the shocking details of a weekend that transformed the coastal strongholds of Latakia and Tartus into battlegrounds of sectarian fury. Explore the ideological roots that fuel this violence and the implications for Syria's fragile peace. Join us in shedding light on this critical issue affecting a nation already scarred by years of conflict.

