Warning Disturbing Violence

On March 6th, 2025, Syria witnessed a horrific escalation of violence. Our documentary, "Syria’s Sectarian Flames: The March 2025 Massacres," delves into the brutal massacres targeting the Alawite minority by jihadist forces. Through verified footage and firsthand accounts, we uncover the shocking details of a weekend that transformed the coastal strongholds of Latakia and Tartus into battlegrounds of sectarian fury. Explore the ideological roots that fuel this violence and the implications for Syria's fragile peace. Join us in shedding light on this critical issue affecting a nation already scarred by years of conflict.

OUTLINE:

0:00 The March 2025 Massacres

01:46 Historical Context and Persecution

03:04 Architects of Terror

04:33 Evidence and Documentation

05:58 The International Response

0:06:01 A Legacy of Bloodshed