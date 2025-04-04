April 4, 2025 – In a contentious per curiam decision, the U.S. Supreme Court today granted an emergency request from the Department of Education to stay a lower court’s temporary restraining order (TRO), allowing the government to proceed with terminating over 100 education grants. The ruling, Department of Education v. California suspends a March 10, 2025, order from the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts that had paused the cancellations and mandated payment of grant funds. The decision, effective pending appeal, drew sharp dissents from Justices Kagan and Jackson, with the latter joined by Justice Sotomayor, highlighting a deep divide over the case’s implications for schools and the Court’s role in emergency actions.

Background: A Sudden Policy Shift

The dispute stems from a February 5, 2025, directive by the Acting Secretary of Education to review and terminate grants perceived to fund “discriminatory practices,” including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, under programs like the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) and Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED). These programs, established by Congress to bolster teacher training and student achievement, award multi-year grants to schools and universities. Two days later, grantees received identical termination letters citing vague policy conflicts, prompting eight states, including California, to sue under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), alleging the move was arbitrary and capricious.

The District Court issued a TRO on March 10, restoring the pre-termination status quo and enjoining further cancellations, citing likely APA violations. Extended to April 7, the TRO aimed to protect programs facing “abrupt shortfalls” exceeding $10 million, as the court prepared to rule on a preliminary injunction. The government, denied stays by the District Court and First Circuit, sought Supreme Court intervention.

The Majority’s Ruling: Jurisdiction and Harm

The Supreme Court opinion treated the TRO as an appealable preliminary injunction due to its duration and scope. It ruled that the District Court likely lacked jurisdiction under the APA to order monetary payments, as the APA’s waiver of sovereign immunity excludes contractual money obligations—jurisdiction reserved for the Court of Federal Claims under the Tucker Act. The majority found the government likely to succeed on this point, citing precedents like Great-West Life & Annuity Ins. Co. v. Knudson (2002).

Weighing stay factors, the Court noted the government’s risk of unrecoverable disbursed funds outweighed the states’ harm, which could be mitigated by self-funding programs temporarily. The stay remains in place pending the First Circuit’s appeal and any potential Supreme Court review. Chief Justice Roberts dissented without opinion, signaling disagreement with the majority’s approach.

Dissents: A Cry for Restraint and Real-World Impact

Justice Kagan’s dissent criticized the ruling as premature and poorly reasoned, noting the government never defended the terminations’ legality. She argued the states faced real harm—curtailed teacher training—and that APA cases typically belong in district courts, even when funds are involved, per Bowen v. Massachusetts (1988). Kagan warned against the Court’s growing reliance on the emergency docket, urging a slower, deliberative process.

Justice Jackson, joined by Sotomayor, offered a more impassioned rebuke. She decried the majority’s intervention as “beyond puzzling,” given the TRO’s imminent expiration and lack of harm to the government. Jackson highlighted the District Court’s finding that, without relief, “dozens of programs upon which public schools, public universities, students, teachers, and faculty rely will be gutted.” She argued this “devastation” clashed with Congress’s goals for TQP and SEED, calling it “mind-boggling” to equate it with the government’s minor risk of fund disbursement. With the government silent on the terminations’ lawfulness, Jackson saw no emergency justifying the Court’s rush, accusing it of undermining judicial process and educational stakeholders.

Implications and Next Steps

The ruling reinstates the grant terminations, leaving schools and universities scrambling as the First Circuit takes up the appeal. Critics, echoed in the dissents, see the decision as part of a broader conservative push against DEI initiatives, though the majority framed it as a jurisdictional fix. The case raises questions about administrative overreach, the APA’s scope, and the Supreme Court’s role in fast-tracked disputes. The Supreme Court’s stay means that, for now, the Department of Education’s termination of the grants is back in effect. The states (and affected grantees) are not "following" an executive order; rather, they are subject to the Department’s administrative decision to end the grants, which is no longer blocked by the TRO. The stay remains in place "pending the disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such a writ is timely sought."

