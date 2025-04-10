Supreme Court Ruling: Noem v. Abrego Garcia (April 10, 2025)

In a closely watched case, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in Noem v. Abrego Garcia, addressing the illegal removal of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to El Salvador. The decision, issued on April 10, 2025, partially granted and partially denied the government’s emergency request to vacate a lower court’s order, while remanding the case for further clarification. Abrego Garcia, who has lived in the United States for a decade without a criminal record, was removed to El Salvador on March 15, 2025, in violation of a 2019 immigration judge’s withholding order. That order barred his deportation to El Salvador due to a “clear probability of future persecution.”

The government admitted the removal was an “administrative error” but alleged Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13, a designated terrorist organization, posing a threat to public safety. Abrego Garcia denied these claims, asserting his safe residency in the U.S. with his family. On April 4, 2025, Judge Paula Xinis of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland ordered the government to “facilitate and effectuate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. by April 7.

The government appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, which unanimously upheld the order on April 7, rejecting a stay. Seeking further relief, the government applied to the Supreme Court, prompting Chief Justice John Roberts to issue an administrative stay and refer the matter to the full Court. In its ruling, the Supreme Court vacated the District Court’s April 7 deadline, citing the administrative stay’s effect, but upheld the remainder of the order with conditions.

The government must facilitate Abrego Garcia’s release from El Salvador’s Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT) and ensure his case is handled as it would have been without the illegal removal. However, the Court found the term “effectuate” in the District Court’s order ambiguous, potentially overstepping judicial authority. The case was remanded to Judge Xinis for clarification, with instructions to respect the Executive Branch’s role in foreign affairs. The government was also directed to provide transparency on its efforts.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, issued a powerful statement dissenting in part. Sotomayor criticized the government’s warrantless arrest, removal, and detention of Abrego Garcia, noting the absence of legal justification. She rejected the government’s claim that courts cannot grant relief once a deportee crosses the border, calling it a dangerous precedent that could undermine protections for citizens and noncitizens alike. While agreeing with the Court’s remedy to ensure due process, Sotomayor argued the government’s application should have been denied outright, emphasizing Abrego Garcia’s entitlement to notice, a hearing, and compliance with federal law and international obligations like the Convention Against Torture. Immigration hearings are typically handled by judges within the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), assigned based on jurisdiction and case backlog.

If Abrego Garcia is returned to a U.S. entry point or detained elsewhere, another court outside of Maryland—like those in Texas or Louisiana, where he was previously held—could take it up.