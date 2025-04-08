On April 7, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a significant ruling in a case involving the detention and removal of Venezuelan nationals suspected of being members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a group designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department.

The decision vacated temporary restraining orders (TROs) issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which had blocked the government from removing these individuals under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA). The Court’s order, prompted by an emergency application from the government, clarified that challenges to such removals must be pursued through habeas corpus petitions in the district where the detainees are confined—here, Texas—rather than in D.C. This ruling underscores the procedural limits of judicial review under the AEA while affirming detainees’ rights to due process.

Lower Court Rulings

The case began in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, presided over by Judge Beryl A. Howell (case No. 1:25-cv-766). On March 15, 2025, Judge Howell issued two TROs: one preventing the removal of five named Venezuelan detainees and another halting removals under the AEA for a provisionally certified class of noncitizens in U.S. custody subject to Proclamation No. 10903. On March 28, 2025, she extended these TROs for up to 14 additional days. The government appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, seeking an emergency stay of the TROs. The D.C. Circuit panel—consisting of Judges Patricia A. Millett, Cornelia T.L. Pillard, and Bradley N. Garcia—denied the government’s motion, prompting the government to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court’s Decision

The Supreme Court granted the government’s application to vacate the TROs, construing them as appealable injunctions. The Court held that the detainees’ challenges to their removal under the AEA—invoked by President Biden’s Proclamation No. 10903—must be brought via habeas corpus, not equitable relief, because their claims inherently question the validity of their confinement and removal. Citing precedent, the Court emphasized that the AEA largely precludes judicial review outside habeas, and jurisdiction for such “core habeas petitions” lies solely in the district of confinement—Texas, not D.C. Thus, the D.C. District Court lacked proper venue, making the government likely to succeed on the merits.

The Court also addressed the detainees’ concerns about summary removal, affirming their entitlement to judicial review under the AEA for questions of law, constitutionality, and their status as “alien enemies” (defined as Venezuelan TdA members over 14, not naturalized or lawful permanent residents). The government conceded that detainees receive judicial review, and the Court reinforced that the Fifth Amendment guarantees due process, requiring notice and a hearing before removal. Post-ruling, detainees must receive timely notice to seek habeas relief in Texas.

Summary

The Supreme Court’s April 7, 2025, decision vacated the D.C. District Court’s TROs, resolving a procedural dispute over venue while preserving detainees’ rights to challenge their removal. Overturning Judge Howell’s orders and bypassing the D.C. Circuit’s denial of a stay, the Court redirected the case to Texas, where the detainees are held, emphasizing habeas corpus as the proper mechanism under the AEA. This ruling balances limited judicial oversight of wartime statutes with constitutional protections, ensuring Venezuelan nationals suspected of TdA ties can contest their status and removal—just not in D.C. The decision avoids delay, as noted against dissenting views, and sets a clear path for future proceedings in the correct jurisdiction.