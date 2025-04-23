On April 22, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a significant case centered on parental rights and public school curricula, specifically in Montgomery County, Maryland, a Washington, D.C. suburb. The dispute arose after the county school board adopted a new language arts curriculum in 2022, which included books featuring LGBTQ+ characters, such as a picture book about a dog lost at a pride parade and others with transgender children. Some parents requested opt-outs for their children, citing conflicts with their religious beliefs, but the board discontinued opt-outs in 2023, arguing they were unmanageable and undermined efforts to foster inclusive environments. This policy shift sparked protests and led to a 2023 lawsuit, culminating in the Supreme Court hearing, where the oral arguments were only expected to last an hour but extended to over 2.5 hours, reflecting the complexity of the issue. Parents outside the court voiced their stance: “We, on behalf of other parents sharing our faith, ask the supreme court to stand up for the rights of our children in a court for us to raise our children in accordance with our faith and protect them from instruction on controversial topics that go against our deeply held religious beliefs.”

The extended arguments revealed a divided court. Chief Justice John Roberts questioned the school’s position, asking, “Counselor, you said that nothing in the policy requires uh students to affirm what’s being taught or what’s being presented. In the books, is that a realistic concept when you’re talking about a 5 year old?” Justice Samuel Alito echoed this skepticism, stating, “The book has a clear message. And a lot of people think it’s a good message and maybe it is a good message, but it’s a message that a lot of people who hold on to traditional religious beliefs don’t agree with.”

The lawsuit presented an example of the curricula being read to 3 - 5 year olds call Pride Puppy.

Conversely, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson supported the school’s stance, asking, “What -- if we have a teacher who is gay and has a photo of a wedding. On her desk, um, is a parent able or could they opt out of having their student be in that classroom?” She further challenged the parents’ position, saying, “I guess I’m struggling to see how it burdens a parent’s religious exercise, if the school teaches something that the parent disagrees with. You have a choice. You don’t have to send your kid to that school. You can put them in another situation. You can homeschool them. How is it a burden on the parent if they have the option to send their kid elsewhere?”

Supreme Court analyst Marcia Coyle, speaking on "News Hour," noted the court’s struggle to find a balance. She highlighted Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s comment that in religion cases, the court typically seeks a “win-win” where “both sides come away with something,” but added, “my sense was after today’s arguments there is no way yet that they have found a win-win.” Coyle observed more sentiment favoring the parents, with Alito being particularly skeptical of the school board, while Jackson focused on legal precedent, noting that exposure to ideas doesn’t violate the First Amendment’s free exercise clause. If the court rules for the parents, Coyle warned of potential administrative challenges for schools and an increase in opt-outs nationwide, possibly extending to topics like evolution, as Justice Elena Kagan cautioned against “opt outs for everything in public schools.” The decision, expected to have major consequences, comes as the Roberts Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, continues to prioritize religious accommodation, a trend Coyle sees as a defining legacy since Roberts joined in 2005.

According to the Becket lawsuit, the book asks children to find an intersex flag, a drag king and drag queen, “leather,” “underwear,” and an image of “a celebrated LGBTQ activist and sex worker,” Marsha P. Johnson. “Pride Puppy,” a book designed for ages 3 to 5, asks children to find LGBTQ items such as a drag queen and "underwear." The book, written by Robin Stevenson and illustrated by Julie McLaughlin, is among 13 approved "LGBTQ-inclusive" books used in an affluent Maryland school district and targeted by a parents' lawsuit.