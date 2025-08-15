In a pointed letter dated August 14, 2025, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik urged U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi to investigate Standard Chartered Bank's ongoing sanctions evasion activities, highlighting the bank's alleged role in facilitating illicit payments that fund terrorism. Stefanik's correspondence emphasizes alarming public reports from 2024, where New York Attorney General Letitia James and her team were reportedly briefed by terrorism financing experts and whistleblowers about these payments, yet took no apparent action.

The letter references at least $9.6 billion in hidden transactions processed through the bank's New York branch, involving sanctioned Iranian entities and groups like Hezbollah, with estimates suggesting over $100 billion more in recent payments from the bank's China operations. In 2012, Standard Chartered entered a deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice, agreeing to forfeit $227 million for conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by processing illegal transactions with Iran, Sudan, Libya, and Burma from 2001 to 2007.

This agreement included a statement of facts admitting the bank stripped identifying information from wire transfers to evade detection, allowing millions in U.S. dollar payments to flow through its New York branch. Concurrently, the New York Department of Financial Services issued a consent order fining the bank $340 million for concealing Iranian transactions, requiring a compliance monitor to oversee reforms.

The Federal Reserve Board followed with a consent cease-and-desist order and a $100 million civil penalty for unsafe practices tied to these sanctions breaches. Building on these revelations, further enforcement actions exposed ongoing issues. A 2014 consent order from the New York Department of Financial Services imposed an additional $300 million penalty for anti-money laundering compliance failures, including inadequate transaction monitoring, and extended the monitor's role.

By 2019, the Office of Foreign Assets Control settled with the bank for $639 million over violations of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, Syria, and Cuba, involving online accounts and non-resident clients. That same year, the New York Department of Financial Services levied a $180 million fine as part of a broader $463.4 million settlement with the Manhattan District Attorney for concealing illegal transactions, mandating continued remediation.

The Federal Reserve assessed a $164 million penalty and another cease-and-desist order for persistent compliance lapses, while the Department of Justice amended the 2012 deferred prosecution agreement, requiring a $240 million forfeiture and $480 million fine for additional violations from 2007 to 2011, extending the agreement by two years. Court cases have amplified these concerns, particularly through whistleblower litigation.

In a suit filed by Brutus Trading LLC in New York federal court, whistleblower Julian Knight alleged the bank conducted over $100 billion in undisclosed transactions post-2007, including $9.6 billion linked to terror groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, al-Qaeda, and the Taliban, using front companies and falsified records. Initially dismissed in 2019 after U.S. authorities claimed the evidence showed no new violations, the case was reconsidered in 2024 with new forensic analysis by expert David Scantling, who extracted hidden data revealing connections to sanctioned Iranian banks and Middle Eastern exchanges funding terrorism.

The whistleblowers accused the government of misleading the court, and the matter reached the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, where proceedings continue to scrutinize the bank's representations.

Separately, in London's High Court, over 200 investors sued Standard Chartered under the Financial Services and Markets Act for misleading statements on sanctions compliance from 2007 to 2019, alleging "industrial-scale" violations beyond admitted settlements; the bank sought to strike parts of the claim in 2023 but faced pushback, with the court ruling in 2024 to allow bribery and dishonesty allegations to proceed based on verified whistleblower statements.

The funding scheme at the heart of these allegations operates through a sophisticated network designed to circumvent U.S. sanctions on Iran. According to whistleblower reports and settlement documents, China purchases sanctioned Iranian oil, with payments in U.S. dollars routed through Standard Chartered's global branches.

The bank allegedly processes these transactions by using front companies in Dubai or its 53 mainland China branches to obscure origins, stripping sanction-related identifiers from Swift messages—the international payment system—and clearing funds via its New York branch. This "U-turn" exemption, meant for legitimate trades, was abused to hide dealings with Iran's central bank, petroleum sector, and government ministries, funneling money to entities like the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Standard Chartered Bank masked client wires by sending them in the bank's own name through Fedwire and SWIFT systems, ensuring that automated sanctions filters would not detect the underlying sanctioned client. Once cleared, the dollars landed in sundry internal accounts and were manually re-booked to the real sanctioned beneficiary in Dubai.

In the China angle, during 2009 to 2010, Standard Chartered Bank obtained approximately 53 mainland China branch licenses, which a whistleblower alleges formed a new conduit for such activities, including a late-January 2022 multi-million-dollar payment between a sanctioned Iranian oil company and a Chinese nuclear-reactor-parts company. Named destination banks and entities involved include Bank Sepah, tied to missile and drone programs, and the Iranian oil company network known as PCC, or Petroleum Commercial Company, with subsidiaries in Europe and London.

The bank's prior policy involved wire stripping, which meant removing Iran identifiers from SWIFT fields before 2008, with claims that IBM Promontory later cleaned servers in Dubai and that an embedded consultant falsified records to U.S. regulators. The scale of the operations encompassed more than 500,000 transactions totaling $9.6 billion in the 2008 to 2013 window, during which Standard Chartered Bank told regulators it had no Iran business, while the whistleblower indicates around 200 or more SDN and terror accounts, far above what the bank admitted in settlements.

U.S. touchpoints include SWIFT messaging in Virginia, Standard Chartered Bank's U.S. dollar traffic hitting New Jersey servers, and the fact that every USD transaction flows through New Jersey. The national-security tie-in features transactions linked to Hezbollah, Hamas, and the IRGC, as well as even Taliban-related ammonium nitrate suppliers, with assertions that these flows contributed to U.S. and U.K. service-member deaths, and a U.S. Lieutenant General warned the bank in 2013.

Funds then support proxy groups such as Hezbollah through middlemen, enabling arms procurement and operations while evading detection in required disclosures under deferred prosecution agreements. Whistleblowers claim internal spreadsheets and emails documented these flows, with servers in New Jersey executing trades, allowing billions to reach terror financiers without triggering oversight.

House Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik issued a letter on August 14th, asking Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Standard Chartered Bank's illicit payments to known terrorists and New York Attorney General Tish James' inaction on the payments while approving bank licensure. Chairwoman Stefanik wrote, "I am writing to you regarding the ongoing sanctions evasion case of Standard Chartered Bank. It has come to my attention that without further action this case will expire on Tuesday August 19th. Without further action on this case there is grave risk of additional funds being funneled to terrorist organizations that endanger the United States and the American people."

Stefanik continued, "As you know, Standard Chartered Bank made at least $9.6 billion in illicit payments to known terrorists. China has been using Standard Chartered Bank to purchase sanctioned Iranian oil. These payments were hidden from required disclosure under the current deferred prosecution agreement being supervised by the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C."

Stefanik said, "Alarmingly, public reports indicate that in 2024 New York’s Attorney General Letitia James and her top lieutenants were briefed by terrorist financing experts and whistleblowers about these payments. NYAG James not only did nothing about this but she then approved the bank’s annual license. NYAG James’ failure to act raises many concerning questions including what else did she know about these illicit payments and was she coordinating with the Biden Administration to ignore these payments."

Stefanik added, "Through reports from whistleblowers we also know that Standard Chartered Bank used servers based in Newark, New Jersey to execute these payments. Due to the immediate national security risks presented by Standard Chartered Bank’s activity and NYAG James’ failure to act I ask that you appoint the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey as Special Attorney to the Attorney General in charge of all matters involving Standard Chartered Bank."

In summary, Standard Chartered's saga, as illuminated by Stefanik's letter and spanning penalties exceeding $2.5 billion across filings like the 2012 and 2019 Department of Justice agreements, paints a picture of systemic evasion that has persisted despite reforms. Ongoing court battles, including the Brutus whistleblower motion and U.K. investor suit, suggest unresolved risks to U.S. security, with calls for probes into inaction by figures like Letitia James highlighting broader accountability gaps in combating terrorism financing.

Standard Chartered denies these allegations. As the letter was released yesterday, shares (UK:STAN) fell losing 7% in late trading last night. "The underlying allegations - including the claim that there are $9.6 billion in unlawful transactions - are entirely false and have been rejected by the U.S. courts multiple times," the bank said in a statement.