Rogue American District Judges Act

Something unusual is happening, it is dangerous, and out of the norm.

For the last 100 years, 67% of all injunctions were issued against one President - Donald Trump. 92% of those injunctions originate from bias judges - partisan Democrat Biden appointees.

The bill will limit the scope of the federal judge injunctions. Congress has Article I authority over District Courts - including eliminating a district or defunding. The judges are violating separation of powers.