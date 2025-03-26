Speaker Johnson Supports Rogue Judge Act
Desperate Times Calls For Desperate Measures
Something unusual is happening, it is dangerous, and out of the norm.
For the last 100 years, 67% of all injunctions were issued against one President - Donald Trump. 92% of those injunctions originate from bias judges - partisan Democrat Biden appointees.
The bill will limit the scope of the federal judge injunctions. Congress has Article I authority over District Courts - including eliminating a district or defunding. The judges are violating separation of powers.
