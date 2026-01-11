The Andrea Shaffer Show is proud to present an in-depth discussion exposing one of the most pressing threats facing the conservative movement today: the rise of the so-called “Woke Right” — a divisive, infiltrative faction masquerading as true patriots while employing the same toxic tactics as the radical left.Introduction: A Warning from Within the RanksIn the wake of President Trump’s renewed mandate and the ongoing battle to advance an authentic America First agenda, a dangerous undercurrent has emerged within the broader MAGA coalition.

What began as isolated voices has grown into a coordinated effort that champions isolationism, anti-Zionism, historical revisionism, and conspiratorial narratives; all while cloaking itself in conservative rhetoric.

This “Woke Right” mirrors the woke left’s playbook: identity politics, cancel culture, moral relativism, and a rejection of core Western values. Figures amplified in certain circles; including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and others, have been accused of platforming voices sympathetic to America’s adversaries like Russia, Iran, and China, while undermining key alliances, particularly with Israel.

Karys Rhea, a respected political commentator, former producer at The Epoch Times (including flagship shows like “American Thought Leaders” and “Kash’s Corner”), writing fellow with the Middle East Forum, ambassador for Israel365 Action, and rising leader at the Global Liberty Institute, has been at the forefront of sounding the alarm. She warns that this faction is not just a fringe opinion; it’s a sabotage operation that threatens to fracture the movement, derail Trump’s vision, and jeopardize America’s soul.

Exposing the Saboteurs in MAGA

In this powerful episode, host Andrea Shaffer sits down with Karys Rhea for a no-holds-barred conversation about the infiltration of the MAGA/America First space.

Key points from the discussion include:

How the “Woke Right” adopts leftist-style tactics such as postmodernism, accelerationism, and right-wing identitarianism to divide conservatives from within.

The promotion of anti-Israel and anti-Zionist rhetoric, often tied to conspiracies and revisionist history, which echoes the woke left’s distortions.

Specific examples of amplified figures (e.g., Jeffrey Sachs as a potential CCP/Russia/Iran-aligned voice) and questions about why prominent conservatives platform them.

The risk this poses to Trump’s agenda: weakening U.S. strategic interests, embracing isolationism over principled engagement, and introducing antisemitic or pro-adversary elements under the guise of patriotism.

A call to vigilance against controlled opposition, infiltrators, and saboteurs who claim to be “America First” but actively undermine its foundations.

Rhea’s insights draw from her extensive work exposing these trends, including her upcoming book on how right-wing identitarianism is fracturing the movement (set for release in 2026 via Wicked Son Publishing).

The episode serves as a stark wake-up call: true patriots must guard against internal betrayal to preserve the integrity of the conservative coalition.Channeling Karys Rhea’s relentless warnings, this piece exposes the ‘Woke Right’ as a divisive, leftist-mimicking force quietly infiltrating and sabotaging authentic conservative and MAGA circles from within.Watch the Full Episode Now!

