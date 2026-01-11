Andrea’s Newsletter

Andrea’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Shaffer, Anti-Marxist's avatar
Andrea Shaffer, Anti-Marxist
Jan 12

DJT exposes the uniparty effectively and has grown the real American conservative base!

Reply
Share
Stephen Kirtland's avatar
Stephen Kirtland
Jan 11

There has long been a uniparty faction in both the democrat party and the republican party. The victory of Ronald Reagan seemed to polarize the democrats and the uniparty faction was roundly defeated after George W. Bush was reelected in 2004. The republican version has flourished to this day with the financial support of anti-conservative, anti-populist interests. The democrats have gone full progressive insanity, but the republican uniparty still yearns for the good old days of “bipartisan” glory, and share the wealth uniparty co-operation. They all really need to be expelled from the republican party. They are a remnant of business as usual casual corruption. They are nothing but a liability to the party.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrea Shaffer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture