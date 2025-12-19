Shapiro’s Criticism of Carlson and Kelly

Ben Shapiro delivered pointed criticism toward Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly for their lack of public condemnation regarding Candace Owens’ recent actions and statements. Owens had accused Turning Point USA (TPUSA) of being involved in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Shapiro argued that personal affection or friendship with Owens should not prevent Carlson from speaking out or from challenging the lines of questioning she has raised against TPUSA.

Condemnation of Kelly’s Response

Shapiro also addressed Megyn Kelly’s response, expressing disappointment with her approach. Although he described Kelly as a friend, Shapiro criticized her for emphasizing Owens’ status as a young mother and refraining from criticizing her conduct. He dismissed such characterizations, asserting that the status of being a young mother is irrelevant, noting that “Meghan Markle is a young mother. Ilhan Omar is a young mother. That doesn’t matter.”

Shapiro’s View on Moral Clarity

Furthermore, Shapiro condemned Kelly’s recent remarks in which she stated that her goal was “to try to understand... where Candace is coming from” and that she saw “no purpose in inserting [herself]... into this on one side.” Shapiro labeled this attitude as “a moral and logical absurdity,” insisting that there was “only one moral side here, Erika Kirk’s side,” referencing Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, who was shot on camera in front of their two young children.

Shapiro’s remarks have sparked a broader debate about the responsibilities of prominent media figures when confronted with serious allegations within their circles. Many observers are now questioning whether personal relationships should influence public accountability, especially when the stakes involve accusations of criminal activity. The controversy underscores the tension between loyalty to friends and the ethical obligation to address potentially harmful misinformation.

