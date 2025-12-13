In a recent episode of the Free Thinking Ministries podcast, Seth Dillon, CEO of The Babylon Bee, sharply criticized prominent conservative voices for what he sees as a misdirected sense of outrage.



Dillon argued that figures like Matt Walsh and Megyn Kelly reserve their strongest condemnation not for progressive ideologies or moral wrongs, but for online critics who urge them to speak out more forcefully.



Dillon pointed out the irony in their responses: “The only thing that people like Matt, and I’ll name Megyn Kelly here too; the only thing that they have any condemnation for is people like me or others online who say, ‘Hey, why aren’t you talking about this? Why aren’t you challenging this?’”



Dillon described how such calls for accountability are often misinterpreted as attempts to bully or coerce. “They will condemn those people,” Dillon continued. “They’ll say, ‘You have no right to tell me what I should be condemning. Stop trying to struggle session me.’”



Rejecting that characterization, Dillon clarified his intent:

“It’s like, no, I’m trying to call you into the fight. ... I’m trying to hold you to your own principles that you have previously expressed in the past. Do you still believe them or not? I would like to know whether you still believe in those principles or not. Have you changed your views on this? Are you with them now? ... I’m asking out of concern for the culture and for you personally.”



Dillon emphasized that audiences have legitimate reasons for seeking clarity from commentators they admire. “A lot of these people in the audience really love these commentators that they’re following,” he said. “They have tremendous respect for them. They care about them deeply. They want to know what they think about these things and they’re frustrated that they can’t get that clarity. They have every right to ask for it.”



What frustrates Dillon most, he explained, is the selective nature of the outrage: “It’s incredible to me though that there is willingness to condemn. It’s just never targeted at the evil. It’s targeted at the people who are asking them to condemn the evil.”



In Dillon’s view, this pattern represents a troubling derailment in conservative discourse, where internal criticism of allies overshadows the condemnation of broader cultural and moral threats.

