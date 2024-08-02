Senator Josh Hawley is like a dog on a bone to uncover the truth behind the colossal failure of the Secret Service protection detail on July 13th attempted assassination of President Trump.

Senator Josh Hawley released a scathing letter outlining another whistleblower who alleges acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr significantly cuts to the Secret Service Counter Surveillance Division prior to July 13, 2024. The full letter is below with other allegations including retaliation of personnel who expressed concerns for President Trumps security and safety at upcoming events.

A whistleblower has alleged to my office that the Secret Service Counter Surveillance Division (CSD), the division that performs threat assessment of event sites before the event occurs, did not perform its typical evaluation of the Butler site and was not present on the day. This is significant because CSD's duties include evaluating potential security threats outside the security perimeter and mitigating those threats during the event.

The whistleblower claims that if personnel from CSD had been present at the rally, the gunman would have been handcuffed in the parking lot after being spotted with a rangefinder. You acknowledged in your Senate testimony that the American Glass Research complex should have been included in the security perimeter for the Butler event.

The whistleblower alleges that because CSD was not present in Butler, this manifest shortcoming was never properly flagged or mitigated.

The whistleblower further alleges that you personally directed significant cuts to CSD, up to and including reducing the division's manpower by twenty percent. You did not mention this in your Senate testimony when asked directly to explain manpower reductions.

The whistleblower also alleges retaliation against those within the Secret Service who expressed concern about the security at President Trump's events. The whistleblower claims that following an event with the former President at a golf tournament in August of last year, Secret Service personnel present expressed serious concern that the Secret Service's use of local law enforcement was not adequate for security needs: local law enforcement were not properly trained for the event or otherwise prepared to execute the tasks given them. Further, Secret Service personnel expressed alarm that individuals were admitted to the event without vetting. The whistleblower alleges that those who raised such concerns were retaliated against.”

Senator Ron Johnson lays out an updated timeline prior to Crooks opening fire on President Trump, the rally bystanders, fatally killing Corey Competatore and seriously wounding others.

TIMELINE

5:10pm-A local law enforcement sniper positioned in the American Glass Research

(AGR) building (AGR sniper 1) first spots Crooks.

﻿﻿5:14pm-AGR sniper I takes two pictures of Crooks.

﻿﻿5:30pm- ﻿According to Acting Director of the Secret Service Ronald Rowe, former President Trump arrives at the Butler rally site.

﻿﻿5:32pm--AGR sniper I observes Crooks looking at his phone and using a rangefinder.

﻿﻿5:38pm-AGR sniper 1 sends a message to a group of other local law enforcement snipers working the rally about Crooks.

﻿﻿Per media reports, AGR sniper 1 includes the pictures he took of Crooks and a description, along with that Crooks was observed using a rangefinder in the direction of the stage.*

﻿﻿5:40pm-AGR sniper 1 is told to call into command about Crooks.

﻿﻿5:41pm-AGR sniper 1 sends a description of Crooks and his use of a rangefinder to command over the radio.

Timeline Continues . . .

At 5:45pm- A sniper with Butler County sends the images and description given by AGR sniper 1 of Crooks to one of the Secret Service counter snipers at the rally, including that Crooks was seen using a rangefinder in the direction of the rally stage.

﻿﻿The Secret Service counter sniper responds, "Roger. I'll notify teams on AGR side."

﻿﻿Acting Director Rowe confirms the Butler County sniper sends the Secret Service counter sniper team leader a text with the images and description of Crooks.'

﻿﻿5:53pm- According to Acting Director Rowe, the Secret Service counter sniper team leader emails the Secret Service counter sniper teams that "local law enforcement [is] looking for a suspicious individual outside the perimeter, "lurking around the AGR building*."* ﻿﻿6:03pm- Former President Trump takes the stage at the Butler rally.? 6:06pm- According to Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Paul Abbate, video shows Crooks pulling himself onto the AGR building rooftop.' Approx. 6:08pm- A video taken by James Copenhaver (who would later sustain a gunshot wound at the rally) appears to show Crooks moving across the roof of the AGR building.' 6:08:20pm- A local law enforcement officer reports over the radio that there is someone on the roof of the AGR building. 6:08:32pm- A local law enforcement officer reports there is an individual on the roof of the AGR building wearing white shorts.

After every other fatal error they made that day, they still had time to remove Trump from the stage prior to Thomas Crooks opening fire but they did not.

I truly wonder if the American people will get the whole truth and nothing but the truth from the Secret Service. Will we have to wait 75 years before all of the information is released unclassified?

God Bless America