Today, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision in Diamond Alternative Energy, LLC v. EPA, reversed the D.C. Circuit’s ruling and held that fuel producers have Article III standing to challenge the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) approval of California’s vehicle emissions regulations under the Clean Air Act.

The case, argued on April 23, 2025, centered on whether producers of gasoline, diesel, and ethanol could sue the EPA for approving California’s rules, which mandate automakers to produce more electric vehicles (EVs) and fewer gasoline-powered vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Justice Brett Kavanaugh delivered the majority opinion, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, while Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

The Clean Air Act allows California, under certain conditions, to set stricter vehicle emissions standards than federal ones, a privilege not extended to other states, though 17 states and the District of Columbia adopted California’s standards, impacting about 40% of the U.S. new vehicle market. California sought EPA approval for regulations requiring automakers to limit fleet-wide greenhouse gas emissions indefinitely and produce a percentage of EVs through model year 2025.

The EPA’s approval, reinstated in 2022 under President Biden after flip-flopping across administrations, prompted fuel producers to sue in the D.C. Circuit, arguing the EPA lacked authority because the regulations targeted global climate change rather than local air quality, as required by the Act. They claimed the rules depressed demand for liquid fuels, causing significant monetary losses, with California estimating reductions in gasoline demand exceeding $1 billion in 2020 and rising to over $10 billion by 2030.

The D.C. Circuit dismissed the case, finding the fuel producers lacked standing due to insufficient evidence of redressability—specifically, that invalidating the EPA’s approval would lead automakers to produce more gasoline-powered vehicles. The Supreme Court disagreed, emphasizing that Article III standing requires injury in fact, causation, and redressability. The majority found injury and causation undisputed: the regulations reduced fuel sales, directly harming the producers’ revenue.

On redressability, the Court held that invalidating the EPA’s approval would likely increase fuel sales, as automakers would predictably manufacture more gasoline-powered vehicles absent the regulatory mandate. The Court relied on “commonsense economic principles” and record evidence, including California’s own estimates of fuel demand reduction, statements from California and EPA affirming the regulations’ ongoing impact, and interventions by automakers suggesting market shifts if the rules were vacated.

Writing for the majority, Justice Kavanaugh outlined the essential components required to establish constitutional standing, as articulated in several key decisions. Specifically, the Court’s precedent establishes that “the irreducible constitutional minimum of standing contains three elements”: injury in fact, causation, and redressability, as noted in Lujan v. Defenders of Wildlife (1992). The first of these requirements, injury in fact, mandates that a plaintiff demonstrate an injury that is “concrete,” “particularized,” and “actual or imminent, not speculative,” according to Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

Furthermore, the Court has recognized that “monetary costs are of course an injury,” as affirmed in United States v. Texas (2023). The decision clarifies standing doctrine for businesses indirectly affected by government regulations, affirming that commonsense economic inferences and minimal evidence can establish redressability.

"The government generally may not target a business or industry through stringent and allegedly unlawful regulation, and then evade the resulting lawsuits by claiming that the targets of its regulation should be locked out of court as unaffected bystanders," conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote.

The majority rejected the D.C. Circuit’s demand for additional evidence, such as expert affidavits from automakers, arguing that standing does not hinge on third-party alignment or excessive proof. The Court distinguished this case from rare scenarios where markets have permanently shifted, noting that EPA and California’s defense of the regulations undermined their claim of no market impact.

The case was remanded for the D.C. Circuit to address the merits of the fuel producers’ claims. Justice Sotomayor dissented, arguing the D.C. Circuit’s error stemmed from a factual misunderstanding that both regulations expired after model year 2025, when only the EV mandate did. She advocated vacating and remanding for reconsideration on a corrected record, criticizing the majority for unnecessarily expounding on standing law in a fact-bound, soon-to-be-moot case.

Justice Jackson also dissented, warning that the Court’s decision risked perceptions of favoritism toward corporate interests by relaxing standing requirements for fuel producers while applying stricter standards to less powerful litigants. She highlighted the case’s impending mootness, given EPA’s likely withdrawal of the waiver under President Trump, and contrasted the Court’s leniency here with its rigidity in cases involving civil rights, such as Warth v. Seldin and Allen v. Wright. Jackson urged denying certiorari or holding the case in abeyance, arguing the ruling undermined judicial impartiality. The dispute centered on an exception granted to California during Democratic former President Joe Biden's administration to national vehicle emission standards set by the agency under the landmark Clean Air Act anti-pollution law.