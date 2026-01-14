This 7–2 ruling in Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections dramatically expands candidates' ability to sue over state vote-counting procedures; especially extended mail-in ballot receipt deadlines, by recognizing a concrete Article III interest in fair, lawful vote tabulation.



The decision is poised to fuel a surge in pre-election federal litigation targeting rules regarding federal Election Day statutes (2 U.S.C. § 7 and 3 U.S.C. § 1), potentially reshaping how states administer late-arriving ballots and other counting practices for years to come.



Federal Statutes Establishing Uniform Election Day for Presidential Elections:



3 U.S.C. § 1 mandates that electors of the President and Vice President shall be appointed in each state on election day, in accordance with state laws enacted prior to that day. This provision, rooted in Congress's authority under the Electors Clause (U.S. Const. art. II, § 1, cl. 4), establishes a uniform national date; the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November in years divisible by four, for states to appoint presidential electors. Enacted to prevent staggered voting from allowing early results to influence later states, it ensures continuity in the selection process, though states retain flexibility in their appointment methods as long as they adhere to the federal timeline.

This statute has gained renewed significance following the Supreme Court's January 14, 2026, decision in Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections, which lowered standing barriers for candidates to challenge state practices that arguably extend vote counting beyond this uniform day (such as accepting late-arriving mail ballots). It is likely to spur increased pre-election federal challenges to state receipt deadlines that conflict with the federal Election Day framework.



Federal Statutes Establishing Uniform Election Day for Congressional Elections:



2 U.S.C. § 7 provides that the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November, in every even-numbered year, is established as the day for the election of Representatives and Delegates to Congress, with terms commencing on January 3 next thereafter. This codifies Congress's power under the Elections Clause (U.S. Const. art. I, § 4, cl. 1) to set a uniform date for congressional elections, originally aligned with presidential timing in 1872 to eliminate advantages from staggered voting and promote national consistency.



Impact on Future State Rules:



Like its presidential counterpart, this statute prohibits state procedures that effectively extend the election beyond the designated day.



The Bost ruling (7–2) enhances candidates' ability to litigate such issues in federal court, potentially leading to more scrutiny of extended ballot-receipt windows and reinforcing the federal mandate for a singular, uniform Election Day in congressional contests.