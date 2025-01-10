In a last minute decision tonight, SCOTUS has denied the President Trump’s application for stay.

The application for stay presented to Justice Sotomayor and by her referred to the Court is denied for, inter alia, the following reasons. First, the alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump's state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal. Second, the burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect's responsibilities is relatively insubstantial in light of the trial court's stated intent to impose asentence of "unconditional discharge" after abrief virtual hearing.

Justice Thomas, Justice Alito, Justice Gorsuch, and Justice Kavanaugh would grant the application

President Trump is scheduled for sentencing with Judge Merchan at 9:30 a.m tomorow. Some lawyers are suggesting, President Trump should refuse to appear in Court for sentencing. If President decides not to appear in Court for sentencing, a bench warrant might be issued.

