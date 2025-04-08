Scott Bessent, a key economic figure and former Treasury Secretary under President Donald Trump, champions tariffs as a vital mechanism to support the American middle class. He views them as a shield for domestic industries, fostering job growth and economic stability for working families. Bessent frequently highlights the steel tariffs from Trump’s first term as a prime example of how such policies can yield tangible benefits, revitalizing key sectors and uplifting middle-class livelihoods.

Positive Results from Trump’s First Term Steel Tariffs

During Trump’s initial presidency, the administration imposed 25% tariffs on steel and 10% on aluminum imports to counter foreign competition, notably from China, accused of flooding the U.S. market with inexpensive steel. Bessent and other advocates argue that these measures sparked a revival in the steel industry, boosting production, reopening factories, and creating thousands of jobs. This resurgence translated into higher wages and greater job security for middle-class workers, demonstrating, in Bessent’s view, how tariffs can bolster the economic backbone of American families. The Economic Policy Institute highlights the added job growth after the first term presidency of Trump placed tariffs on China “Following implementation of Sec. 232 measures in 2018—and prior to the global downturn in 2020—U.S. steel output, employment, capital investment, and financial performance all improved. In particular, U.S. steel producers announced plans to invest more than $15.7 billion in new or upgraded steel facilities, creating at least 3,200 direct new jobs, many of which are now poised to come online.”

Historical Support from Buffett, Pelosi, and Schumer

Bessent’s position finds resonance in broader economic thought and political history. In his 2003 article, Warren Buffett endorsed tariffs to protect U.S. industries, stating, “We should use tariffs to protect our industries from unfair competition, particularly from countries that engage in currency manipulation and subsidize their exports.” This aligns with Bessent’s belief in tariffs as a tool for fairness. Similarly, in 1996, Nancy Pelosi criticized the U.S.-China trade imbalance, noting that while the U.S. levied a 2% tariff on Chinese goods, China imposed a 35% tariff on American products, asking, “Is that reciprocal?”

In the early 2000s, Chuck Schumer also backed tariffs on Chinese goods to address unfair practices like currency manipulation, showing bipartisan recognition of tariffs’ potential. Nancy Pelosi, a prominent Democratic figure, has also voiced support for tariffs on China to protect American jobs. In a 1996 floor speech, she criticized the trade imbalance, noting that while the U.S. imposed a 2% tariff on Chinese goods, China levied 35% on American products. She called the U.S.-China trade relationship a “job loser” and urged Congress to take action, emphasizing how this disparity harmed American workers.

Similarly, in a 2011 floor speech, Pelosi highlighted the loss of a million American jobs due to China’s currency manipulation, advocating for the China currency bill as a necessary step before considering other trade agreements. She argued that China’s unfair trade practices, including currency manipulation and high tariffs, directly contributed to significant job losses in America. This historical support from Pelosi underscores the bipartisan recognition of tariffs as a tool to address trade imbalances and mitigate job losses, aligning with Scott Bessent’s stance on the positive impact of tariffs on the middle class.

Since the election, companies have announced a staggering $1.4 trillion in investments, as reported by Societe Generale’s Kabra, paving the way for approximately 200,000 new jobs. Leading the pack, Hyundai has committed $21 billion to bolster U.S. facilities, with a notable $5.8 billion earmarked for a new plant in Louisiana. Experts suggest that automobile manufacturers are poised to bring production back to American soil, a trend fueled by President Trump’s 25% tariff on imported cars and his promise to impose taxes on critical auto parts, encouraging domestic manufacturing and economic growth.

In summary, Scott Bessent’s support for tariffs rests on their proven ability to strengthen the middle class, as evidenced by the steel industry’s revival during Trump’s first term. Reinforced by Buffett’s economic rationale and historical backing from Pelosi and Schumer, his stance underscores tariffs as a strategic tool to combat trade imbalances and protect American workers. Pelosi’s speeches further highlight the flip side—how unchecked trade disparities with China have led to job losses—lending weight to the argument for tariffs as a corrective measure. Though divisive, tariffs, when thoughtfully applied, offer a pathway to economic resilience for the middle class.