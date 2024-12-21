Prior to the Sage Steele podcast with John Rich, she publically announced the upcoming interview stating “JOHN RICH IS AMAZING!!! A brilliant musician, a brave patriot, and a great parent who is not only standing up for his boys, he’s teaching them how to be real men despite some of the chaos in today’s world. So appreciate John Rich welcoming me into his gorgeous home.”

But first, this song by Justin Bieber really screamed out at me. The song “Lonely” describes his experience in Hollywood and the music industry, focusing on how Justin openly expressed his struggles, possibly as a cry for help. It suggests that Bieber's actions showcased the genuine and enduring pain he felt, pointing to a darker side of the entertainment world.

Latest News on Diddy Indictment

Variety reports “Comb’s arrest comes amid an ongoing federal investigation and a wave of lawsuits, most of which accuse him of sexual assault. Recently, former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard filed a suit against Combs on Sept. 10, alleging verbal abuse, assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

A shocking video that apparently depicts Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral last May, in leaked hotel footage posted on CNN. “The video, which was taken on March 5, 2016, appears to show Combs grabbing, shoving and kicking the singer, who filed a lawsuit against Combs in November. The footage matches allegations made in her lawsuit outlining an incident that occurred at the now-shuttered InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.”

John Rich | The Sage Steele Show

The podcast addresses the 300,000+ missing children and the heroes who vow to find them so someday they will be returned safely home.

Topics Discussed: John's rise in the country music scene and notable achievements. His entrepreneurial endeavors, including the launch of his own whiskey brand. Lyrics from Rich's new musical song called “If You Come After My Kids, I’ll Kill You” – & Dedicating It To Diddy. Thoughts on free speech, patriotism, and standing up for personal beliefs. And balancing a public persona with personal life and family.

God Bless The United States of America. Merry Christmas All.



