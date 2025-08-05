In a bold move signaling a potential reckoning for one of the most contentious chapters in recent American political history, US Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed prosecutors to initiate legal proceedings into claims that political adversaries of Donald Trump orchestrated a conspiracy to falsely implicate him in colluding with Russia ahead of the 2016 presidential election. This development, reported by CBS News, marks a significant escalation in efforts to scrutinize the origins of the so-called Russiagate scandal, which has long been decried by Trump and his supporters as a fabricated smear campaign designed to undermine his victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Prosecutors are set to present evidence to a grand jury, a panel of ordinary citizens tasked with determining whether sufficient grounds exist to file formal charges. While the exact nature of potential indictments remains shrouded in uncertainty—along with the identities of those who might ultimately face them—the probe centers on allegations of deliberate misinformation and coordinated efforts by Trump's opponents to peddle baseless accusations of Russian interference. Trump, who secured the presidency in 2016 by defeating Clinton amid swirling controversies, has consistently labeled these claims as politically motivated attacks aimed at delegitimizing his administration from the outset.

Amid this unfolding investigation, calls are mounting for the grand jury to subpoena key figures with deep ties to the Russiagate narrative, including cybersecurity expert Bryan H. Cunningham (at denvercunning on X). In light of newly declassified documents proving that Hillary Clinton was behind the Russiagate collusion hoax and that Crowdstrike was tapped to act as their media mouthpiece, Cunningham's background and connections warrant scrutiny. He publicly stated last year that he knows many current and former founders of Crowdstrike.

Cunningham served six years in the Clinton Administration as a senior CIA officer and federal prosecutor, where he drafted significant portions of the Homeland Security Act and related legislation, helping to shepherd them through Congress. He participated in a C-SPAN discussion in 2018 where he was identified as a former Justice and Defense Department official from the Obama administration.

Additionally, he served as Deputy Legal Adviser to then-National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice; at the White House, Cunningham drafted significant portions of the National Strategy to Secure Cyberspace, the Homeland Security Act, executive orders on terrorism and intelligence, and other terrorism-related policy documents, and was one of the primary attorneys working with the 9/11 Commission. For these contributions, he was awarded the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement.

Cunningham has been a guest on the Brookings Institute Lawfare podcast multiple times, and the Brookings Institute was intimately involved with the Russian Hoax falsely accusing Donald Trump of misgivings. He has deceptively worked hard to garner trust with Israel-supporting individuals in America and across the world only to eventually defame their character.

Cunningham was named to the Industry Advisory Council for Plurilock—which partners with Crowdstrike; Plurilock announced that it will collaborate with CrowdStrike to deploy the Falcon platform and related Plurilock Critical Services to key Plurilock customers seeking to modernize or optimize their security operations for today’s surging threat environment. He is President of Liberty Defense, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based security detection solutions company for protecting secure locations against prohibited weapons and other threats in urban security and aviation settings. Bryan was quoted in a Time Magazine article, and appeared on the Deep Dive podcast, discussing last year’s Crowdstrike outage impacting 8 million users.

Furthermore, Cunningham founded the University of California, Irvine’s Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute, where he served as Executive Director until last year. He has unequivocally debunked any and all election malfeasance—especially regarding the 2020 election. Cunningham currently serves as Executive Director of Palantir's outside advisory board on privacy and civil liberties and has been associated with Palantir since 2005.

Maybe somewhere down the road, as more declassified documents are released on the Russia Hoax—and a potential indictment on one or more conspirators of the Russia hoax are disclosed—we’ll find out more about the players who worked behind the scenes promulgating the Russia Hoax.

Last but not least, Cunningham was a paid volunteer for the Democrat far-left progressive candidate Senator Tom Harkin in college; for his hard work and loyalty, he was awarded a position as a staff employee for Senator Harkin. He proudly states in an interview that only 10 percent of the campaign staff were hired in Washington D.C. after Harkin won, launching his long and illustrious government career as both a CIA Officer and DOJ employee.

Critics argue that his extensive involvement in cybersecurity, intelligence, and political spheres, combined with these affiliations, positions him as a potentially crucial witness and warrants closer examination to uncover any role in perpetuating the collusion allegations. Subpoenaing Cunningham could shed light on the intersections between government agencies, private firms, and political players, ensuring a thorough unraveling of what many view as a manufactured crisis that poisoned American discourse for years.