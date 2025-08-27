In a disturbing and personal letter, Robin Westman addresses his family and friends, expressing profound remorse for the chaos his actions will unleash.

To My Family and Friends: I don't expect forgiveness and I don't expect any apology I have to hold much weight, but to my family and those close to me, I do apologize for the effects my actions will have on your lives.

Please know I care for all of you so much and it pains me to bring this storm of chaos into your lives. This will affect so many more people than the ones that are immediately involved."Westman turns specifically to his parents, acknowledging their efforts and his own failings.”

To my Mother and Father, I am sorry I didn't turn out as you had hoped. You did not fail me, you gave so much. I truly appreciate the love you have given me, I feel I was raised to be a good person. I've kept those traits of empathy, self-sacrifice, and good character. Please do not think you have failed as parents. I was corrupted by this world and have learned to hate what life is. Life is love, life is pain. There is too much to accept, too many things to put up with just to live. I'm tired of the pain this world gives out.

Please move on and continue to give your love to my brothers and sisters, and the rest of the world. They may not forgive you but you need to move on from me. Forget my life and the pain I've brought. I love you both. Thank you for everything; I'm sorry."

Addressing his siblings next, Westman conveys his sorrow for the lasting impact on their lives. "To my Siblings, I am sorry for forever tainting the rest of your lives. Your careers, lives, relationships, all will be turned upside-down. Please hold on to who you are, not who I am. Change your names if you must. I wish I could tell you that before I go. Please know that with you all and truly appreciate the time I have spent with you amazing family and have such people.

I appreciate when with you works of you good. Felt inspired to be like that you have taught me and without able to move you when I grew up. I hope and continue your lives actions being forever followed, forever haunt your lives and your loved ones and all that I am. Hold onto yourselves.”

Extending his words to his broader family and friends, Westman emphasizes gratitude and encouragement to move forward. "And to my friends, I love you all. The memory of me however, I trust you all to give your the confusion and heartbreak this will bring. I truly appreciate all of you for helping me through dark times. I have had so many good times that gave me hope.

Unfortunately this world has too much pain to deal out that I can't with the good sides of life. I hope you all can move on and forget the pain I've caused. I have wanted this for so long. I am not right. I am a sad person, affected by thoughts that do not go away. I know this is wrong but I can't seem to stop myself.

I am severely depressed and have been suicidal for years. Only recently have I lost all hope and decided to perform my final action against this world. I don't want to kneel down for the injustices of this world. I want to die. I'd rather die on my feet than live on my knees, constantly in pain.

In a striking revelation, Westman describes his deteriorating health as self-inflicted, framing it as a tragic end. "I think I am dying of cancer. It's a tragic end, as it's entirely self-inflicted. I did this to myself as I cannot control myself and have been destroying my body through vaping and other means. I think I have lung cancer, I have felt many pains that make me think I am past the point of recovery. I do not want to recover. I do not want to throw my life away by rotting in a hospital bed. I don't want the rest of my life to be as a cancer patient, in and out of hospitals, constantly being fretted about with people afraid to be too happy around me. Fuck that! I want to go out on my own means.

Unfortunately, due to my depression, anger, and twisted mind, I want to fulfill a final act that has been in the back of my head for years. You all are what kept me going. I find no more interest in anything material. I have only an interest in my mission and love for my family. If I didn't have such an amazing group of people around me, I would have been gone much sooner.

I just want to escape from this world. Escape from the constant bills, shitty jobs, shitty people, and injustice of America. I am done with this, I will not bow. I will be selfish and leave you to pick up the pieces.

It's my fault, blame me, but please move on. Whether you accept my apologies or not, I hope you all can move past this and continue your lives. Remember to be good people. Now more than ever the world needs more love.

Finally, Westman closes with expressions of love and postscripts, signing off with his name and years. "I love you all, I will remember you. Pray for the victims and their families. I Love You

Dad, Mom, Jack, Martha-Teresa, Joe, Jared, Phil, Liam. -Robin M Westman 2002-2025. P.S. T, get over yourself and make up with Mom. She loves you. You need to fucking move on. You accept that time just keeps on fucking wasting your either will stay in the past and rot, wasting your life and happiness away, or you can grow up and move on from things. We all love you. P.S. I wouldn't recommend any of you to read my journals, unless you REALLY want to, but be warned.