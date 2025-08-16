On 10/7, Motaz Azaiza posted, then deleted, a video of Hamas terrorists inside Israel with a caption celebrating their infiltration: “The Gazans entered the settlements!!!!!!!! With jeeps we see in the streets of Gaza.”

In the video, evidence is provided that Motaz Azaiza supports the BDS movement, unequivocally stating that the United States is the reason for his suffering while he enjoys the privilege of a temporary visa. How did Motaz even get approved for a visa with his radical views towards America?

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza shared a picture with everyone’s favorite politician Zohran Mamdani and talked about the unity he was seeing in New York since Mamdani won the Democratic primary. He said people were now empowered to call for a free Palestine and “Zohran Mamdani is a big reason for that. His voice, his courage, and his love for the people is building something powerful. Hope.”

Motaz Azaiza, a journalist known for his work covering the Gaza war, has recently concluded a U.S. tour titled "Gaza Through My Lens." The tour, primarily organized by UNRWA USA, aimed to raise awareness and funds for Gaza relief. However, Azaiza's activities and associations have sparked significant controversy, leading to calls for the revocation of his American B-1 business visa.

Motaz Azaiza, with his reporting featured in the Al Jazeera publication, and funded in part by the Qatari government, embarked on a speaking and fundraising tour across the United States. The tour, titled "Gaza Through My Lens," concluded in late June 2025. During his tour, Azaiza visited several universities, including the University of Michigan, Columbia University, and New York University, where he spoke about his experiences and raised funds for UNRWA USA.

UNRWA USA, a nonprofit supporting UNRWA's programs for refugees in Gaza, organized the tour. Despite a recent lawsuit against UNRWA USA being dismissed, explosive allegations were made against the organization, accusing it of violating antiterrorism laws by allegedly providing support to Hamas and Hezbollah. The lawsuit also claimed that UNRWA employed staff directly involved in October 7th terror attacks. Azaiza, identified as a consultant and freelance content producer for UNRWA USA, has been involved in fundraising efforts for the organization.

His participation in events hosted by organizations with radical anti-Israel and antisemitic ideologies, such as Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and the Muslim Students Association (MSA), has further fueled the controversy. The MSA is known for its affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The controversy surrounding Motaz Azaiza's activities and associations during his U.S. tour has led to calls for the revocation of his American B-1 business visa. Critics argue that his involvement with organizations accused of supporting terrorism and his participation in events hosted by radical groups warrant a thorough review of his visa status, or anyone that espouse radical views.