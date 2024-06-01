In response to June Pride Month, claim June, July and the month of September when our Constitution was signed by our forefathers as American European Heritage Months.

America would not be the shining example on the hill without our founding fathers which most were European. This means the rights of the LGB community would not have the rights afforded to them today in America.

Since federally we don’t officially have an “European American Heritage”

month; I highlight the one organization that does, the DLA Aviation Public Affairs Office.

“Defense Logistics Agency Aviation recognizes European American heritage during the month of October. DLA Aviation’s theme is “Reflections of Culture, Pride, Diversity and the American Dream.”