Bezmenov’s Four Stages of Ideological Subversion

Recent leaks from deputies in the U.S. Defense Department, including Dan Caldwell and others, as discussed on platforms like Tucker Carlson’s podcast, reveal alleged internal corruption, mismanagement, or ideological agendas within the government, which neatly align with Bezmenov’s destabilization phase, where trust in institutions is further eroded.

These leaks, coupled with firings and media appearances, amplify public disillusionment, potentially advancing the subversion process by fostering distrust and division. Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB defector, outlined four stages of ideological subversion—demoralization, destabilization, crisis, and normalization—aimed at undermining a society from within. Demoralization, the first stage, involves a 15-20 year process of eroding a nation’s moral and cultural foundations through infiltration of education, media, and institutions, making people resistant to truth and disconnected from traditional values.

1. Demoralization (15-20 years) Indoctrinate generation with Marxist-Leninist ideology via education, media, culture. Erode moral standards, patriotism, and critical thinking. People reject facts due to lack of moral grounding. Time Length: 15-20 years (one generation).

2. Destabilization (2-5 years) Undermine economy, foreign relations, defense systems. Marxist-Leninist ideas infiltrate key sectors, causing dysfunction. Rapid, alarming spread in U.S. (e.g., defense, economy). Time Length: 2-5 years (short, disruptive period).

3. Crisis (Up to 6 weeks) Rapid escalation to collapse via violent change in power, structure, economy. Engineered crises destabilize governments (e.g., Central America). Time Length: Up to 6 weeks (brief, intense upheaval).

4. Normalization (Indefinite) New controlling regime established (“Big Brother”). Eliminates free market, dissent; discards allies (e.g., Israel, India, etc). Cynical “normalization” (e.g., Soviet Czechoslovakia, 1968). Time Length: Indefinite (regime consolidates power).

Bezmenov’s framework of ideological subversion is strongly supported by the current state of U.S. institutional dysfunction, as evidenced by the Defense Department leaks. The exposure of internal corruption and ideological agendas fuels destabilization, eroding public trust and deepening societal divides, precisely as Bezmenov predicted.

The long-term demoralization of cultural and moral foundations has primed the U.S. for this phase, with Marxist-Leninist influences infiltrating key sectors like education and media. If unchecked, these developments could precipitate a crisis, leading to normalization under a radically altered regime. The leaks serve as a wake-up call to recognize and resist this subversive process before it advances further.