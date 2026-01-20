Andrea’s Newsletter

Andrea’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lou From Queens's avatar
Lou From Queens
28m

Thanks as always Andrea.

I love what 47 has done here.

His words early may have given many these protestors undeserved hope.

We need an Alliance of The Willing To G in with Military Force, secure country, and set up elections for short term leader. 1 to maybec2 years.

Then have full elections, during this period, remove corrupt and criminals from governance.

Bless you Andrea

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrea Shaffer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture