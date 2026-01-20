Discover why regime change in Iran isn't just desirable—it's essential for global stability and U.S. security.



In this powerful episode of the Andrea Shaffer Show, host Andrea Shaffer interviewed Middle East expert Adrien Calamel, focusing on the Iranian regime, its vulnerabilities, and the implications for U.S. national security under the Trump administration.

Iran a House of Cards Ripe for Change!



Calamel, who has extensively studied Iran and Lebanon, emphasized the Islamic Republic's current fragility, describing it as a "house of cards" amid widespread protests that have resulted in over 20,000 deaths; far surpassing casualties in events like Tiananmen Square or recent Gaza conflicts, and thousands of illegal detentions. He highlighted the regime's diminished proxies, including a weakened Hezbollah, Hamas, and the ousted Assad regime in Syria, which have left Iran isolated and unable to activate its networks effectively in the region.

U.S. Iranian Actions!



Calamel analyzed President Trump's historical approach to Iran, noting his initial attempts at negotiation from 2016 to 2018, followed by the implementation of a maximum pressure campaign that economically strained the regime. He speculated that Trump might provide indirect support to Iranian protesters, such as enhanced sanctions, improved communication channels, and targeted strikes on IRGC and Basij bases to create space for internal change, while avoiding direct intervention that could cause collateral damage.

Iran Regime Change Must Come From The People!



Calamel predicted potential U.S. action within weeks, including bombing nuclear facilities if necessary, to capitalize on the regime's momentum of collapse and prevent it from acquiring nuclear capabilities within two years. He stressed that the Iranian people desire to reclaim their institutions independently, with limited external aid, and noted the potential for defections from the national army (Artesh), which has been sidelined by the IRGC terrorist organization.

U.S. Strategic Interest!



The discussion shifted to the broader geopolitical threat posed by Iran, particularly its infiltration of Latin America since the 1980s, using Venezuela as a primary hub for Hezbollah and IRGC operations. Calamel detailed how Iran has employed cultural, diplomatic, and economic strategies to embed itself, facilitating narcotrafficking, terrorism, and alliances with leftist regimes in Latin America including Cuba, Bolivia, and Colombia. He linked this to U.S. security risks, including the potential for drone and missile deployments near American borders, and criticized isolationist views, arguing that Israel's dismantling of Iranian proxies has indirectly bolstered U.S. safety.

Muslim Brotherhood Strategy!



Calamel also addressed the Muslim Brotherhood's influence, praising Trump's sanctions on branches in Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan, while urging scrutiny of Qatar's role as a financier and calling for investigations into U.S.-affiliated groups funding Hamas.Calamel expressed optimism about Trump's pragmatic, layered strategy against adversaries, including potential actions against Cuba's entanglements with Russian and Chinese assets, and emphasized the need for a transitional government in Iran, possibly under Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's guidance toward a constitutional monarchy. He dismissed concerns about balkanization or extremist takeovers, citing Iran's diverse yet secular-leaning demographics and historical resilience.



The episode concluded with Calamel promoting his work, including a white paper on Iranian infiltration in France and upcoming research on the Muslim Brotherhood, while urging patience and confidence in Trump's clear-eyed policy to promote global democracy, human rights, and prosperity by countering totalitarian threats.

You can find this episode on YouTube at "The Andrea Shaffer Show" titled Iran Must Fall & Importance of U.S. National Interest!: Adrian Calamel Explains!

