What we have are people conflating two or more things together -- melding a false equivalency with implicit racial bias.

CNN Scott Jennings weighs in on the GOP H-1B rift as it continues nonstop in real-time on X.

The continuing H-1B rift is continuing on the X Space platform without much push back from large influencers. The hosts. cohosts and many speakers instead choose to remain silent as they conflate two issues of legal and illegal immigration — allowing overt racism to contaminate the X Spaces stratosphere. Just the other day, I popped in to Prodigal’s space and was shocked to here the overt racist remarks while they debated the H-1B topic.

Speaker Kayla: So look, I'm going to share my piece. It's going to be quick. I worked for James O'Keefe for close to a year, right? And so my eyes were open to that entire world that is not often seen, right? And in getting out and learning a ton of how it actually works, in my opinion, I'm completely black pilled at this point. I think everyone is compromised until proven otherwise.

I think that, you know, from what I've seen, the America First movement is actually just puppeteered by Israel. All of those people have Jewish donors. You know, the congressional AIPAC people, just like Congress has every, you know, every congressman has an AIPAC guy. Every person in the independent media has a Jewish donor, right?

So we got some serious issues here when it comes to the information that is coming out and, you know, how it's being packaged. So in regards to this conversation, while I was at OMG, we were actually targeting Silicon Valley for an undercover investigation.

We wanted to get into the tech world. And, you know, we do that through dating apps, through swiping. And, you know, you go through and you see all the people. I would say 80% of the population, you can actually, like, drop a pen and go to a specific location and, you know, target the people that are on these dating apps, like, by location.

So we were in Silicon Valley. We were swiping through. I would say 80% of them were Indian, okay? Now, when I would start to ask and correspond with these subjects, like, hey, what, you know, what do you guys think about politics? Like, what do you, you know, all of them would say, hey, you know, I don't really care about American politics. I'm just here for a better life, to make money. I want to, you know, this and that. So, you know, on one end, you know, having people in the tech world that aren't interested in politics may be a positive thing in a sense because they're not targeting one side versus the other.

That's a misnomer because only one side is offering them a clear path to legal citizenship. So on that, they might not be political, but that one issue affects both their livelihood, their life, and whether their parents, their family can come over.

They're still a one-issue voter. They do not give a sh@t about you. So when they're writing these codes or whatever, you know, it's like only God knows what's going on. But we ended up kind of...

Speaker 29 Right, right. And so that's another thing. But, like, on the other side, they don't give a shit about America, you know, but they're here and they're taking our jobs. And, you know, they're running with it. Now, one thing I will say that, and this is not politically correct. I don't give a sh@t. Indians are f#cking racist. Like, they are so racist. They are racist within their own culture and they are racist, like, within the outer cultures. And, you know, whether they admit to this or not, it is true. Now, every culture has a certain level, certain degree of racism. I would say on, like, the Indian population, it is a very high level of racism.

No one, I repeat no one, countered the above racist mantra by Kayla regarding the Indian and Jewish population including the host, cohost, or speakers at the time. Prodigal instead decided to gaslight the audience by redefining the racist comments made by Kayla with the term "in-group preference", of which was an appearance of obvious overt racism.

Personally and professionally, I have zero tolerance for racism towards any and all groups, especially mostly unfounded claims. I completely understand Americas' concern about corporate DEI hiring practices. Yes, the illegal quota metrics are real, but don't attack a community of people for edicts coming from the Executive Branch.

Yes, the new Trump administration will need to create policy that moves our socieity back towards meritocracy -- for this I agree. The DEI policies were led by the Biden administration through executive fiat and illegal regulations, not by the Jewish and Indian populations. Blame the Biden administration please, and stop the racism towards specific groups.

Lastly, I'll finish my thoughts with a profound quote from Thomas Jefferson: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights”

I'll end by stating a speaker was allowed to come up later to defend the Asian Indian voting block stating "the Asian Indian electoral population accounts for about 5 million voters." At the 3:51 time stamp, unfortunately the group started a Robin DiAngelo "struggle session" with one speaker. Pull up the recorded Space, listen -- and you decided if this discussion was appropriate. It is incumbent upon all of us to call out bad behavior and potential overt racism when we see it, or else it will be allowed to fester and grow.

Let’s start the New Year with a committment to eradicate racism in all forms, against all groups, no matter their race, creed or nationality and celebrate what each and every person can contribute to our great society.