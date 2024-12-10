I'm back after several days of having personal connectivity problems with phone service. X verification process requires multiple steps before an account is able to launch back into the App. My phone carrier has been less than reliable since the last two hurricanes hit. Because of this factor, I kept failing to receive the last step which is a verification code. After multiple unsuccessful verification attempts, X locked me out because of "suspicious access" determination. Glad X has this protective mechanism but the response time to resolve is less than desirable to say the least.

Now it's time to address what happened over the weekend regarding Ralph Avallone being arrested on December 7, 2024. A friend called me late Saturday night to inform me of the latest developments. Obviously this latest news disturbed me on several fronts.

Before noon on Sunday, I sent the Communications Director of Patriot Survival Tactical Team asking for a press release. Included in the email with a request for a detailed statement on how any potential donors can request a reimbursement. Justin Fromkin has changed their name to "Raising Hope Disaster Relief", with contact information for anyone interested.

Sue Lobdell Communications Director

941-544-0078

sue@vaprousa.com

Lastly, the allegations from the "Arrest/Notice To Appear" are very concerning. Personally, I've been involved with many corporate investigations. Thus, the process of a criminal or any other type of investigation of wrong doing is sometimes very lengthy.

Many times the allegations presented upfront are pretty straight forward and are proven to be very accurate, other times not so much. I take allegations of abuse very seriously but also respect our "innocent until proven guilty" judicial system. At some point, the public will be presented with all the facts.

Finally, we should remember to pray for all people, even the people that have fallen from the Grace of God. Jesus Christ's death on the cross is considered the ultimate act of redemption and salvation. Salvation is a gift from God that cannot be earned or merited. God's grace demonstrates his unconditional love for humanity, transcending our failures and shortcomings.

God Bless America.