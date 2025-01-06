The "Fourth Turning" refers to a concept in generational theory by historians Neil Howe and William Strauss, describing a periord of a major societal crisis and upheaval that occurs roughly every 80 years, considered the climax of a cycle with four distinct "turnings" within each generation, where society undergoes significant change and rebirth; essentially, a time of intense societal transformation, often marked by war, revolution, or major economic disruption, following a periord of gradual decline and unrest known as the "Unraveling."

The "Fourth Turning" is seen as a period of intense societal upheaval that can lead to significant societal change and a new era of stability after the crisis passes. The climax of the crisis often involves a decisive event or series of events that resolve the crisis, leading to either collective action that rebuilds society or, in less successful cases, further chaos.

Post-Crisis: After the crisis resolves, there's typically a periord of rejuvenation where new institutions, norms, and values are established: This period is characterized by:

1. Rebuilding the physical infrastruct, economic and social rejuvenation efforts to repair damage from the crisis.

2. Establishment of a new societal order, often with new leaders, laws, or social contracts that reflect the lessons learned from the crisis.

3. A shift in cultural attitudes towards unity, community, and rebuilding rather than cynicism that might have characterized earlier turnings.

4. This renewal is marked by a period of relative stability, optimism. and institution-rebuilding. There's a collective sense of relief and confidence in the future, with strong civic engagement and trust. The final stage is the turning cycle where a new cycle begins shaping what comes next, particularly the Hero generation taking on leadership roles to rebuild. Currently, we are half way through the final stage with the recent re-election of President Trump — as the catalyst responsible for the accelleration to final completion.

America is currently in the latter half of this Fourth Turning, with President Trump's recent re-election seen as a pivotal moment or catalyst accelerating towards the cycle's completion. President Trump is portrayed as a decisive leader in this context, guiding or influencing the transformation and rebirth of societal structures.

The specific Trump policies that will be the catalyst for the acceleration of the last stage of the Fourth Turning point, renewal.

Border Security and Immigration Reform: Building the Wall: Trump's focus on constructing a border wall with Mexico can be interpreted as an attempt to address national security and economic issues during a period of perceived crisis. This policy aims to control illegal immigration, which could be seen as a response to societal upheaval by redefining national borders, national security and immigration policies. Mass Deportation and Immigration Moratorium: Policies aimed at mass deportations and possibly implementing an immigration moratorium fit into the concept of reestablishing control and order, which are hallmarks of the Fourth Turning's crisis resolution phase. Economic Policies: Tariffs and Trade Policies: Trump's imposition of tariffs, particularly targeting China, could be seen as an effort to protect American industry and reduce dependency on foreign economies, aligning with the Fourth Turning's theme of national rebirth and self-reliance. This includes plans for universal baseline tariffs and revoking China's most favored nation status. Tax Reductions: Proposals for reducing taxes and eliminating taxes on tips aim to stimulate the economy, which is a part of the rebuilding phase after a crisis. These policies could be seen as efforts to foster economic rejuvenation and support lower-income groups, fitting into the broader societal and economic transformation. Expanding Energy Production: Trump's push to reverse policies seen as restrictive on domestic oil and gas production could be viewed as an attempt to stabilize and strengthen the national economy during the crisis phase of the Fourth Turning, emphasizing self-sufficiency and national strength. National Security and Law Enforcement: Voter ID and Combating Corruption: Proposals for nationwide voter ID and exposing deep state corruption can be interpreted as efforts to restore trust in government institutions, which is crucial during and after a crisis. This aligns with the idea of establishing a new societal order with clearer rules and less cynicism. Law and Order Policies: Plans to support law enforcement and reduce crime aim at societal stability, which is a key aspect of post-crisis rebuilding where a new social contract is formed emphasizing safety and order.

These policies reflect an attempt to navigate through the crisis by reinforcing national borders, economic independence, and law enforcement while simultaneously trying to rebuild trust in institutions, all of which are themes consistent with the Fourth Turning's narrative of crisis and subsequent societal reconstruction and renewal.

Below is an Neil Howe on the David Pakman show explaining the Fourth Turning in 2017.